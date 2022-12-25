Back

French petition to replay 2022 World Cup final gets 225,000 signatures, Argentinian petition for France to stop crying gets 662,000 signatures

Shots fired, statement made.

Belmont Lay | December 25, 2022, 04:46 PM

Over 226,000 people have now signed a petition in French to replay the 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France.

The French, clearly still sore from the defeat on Dec. 18, are calling for a replay based on a technicality.

The technicality boiled down to the view that Lionel Messi's goal that gave Argentina the 3-2 lead in extra time should have been disallowed.

This was due to two Argentinian substitutes, who were warming up on the side of the pitch, having stepped onto the field before the ball crossed the line into the goal.

According to Fifa's Laws of the Game, a goal should be disallowed if an extra person is on the field when the goal is scored.

However, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which makes the rules, told The Athletic that the rule would only be relevant if the players interfered with play.

That was not the case with Messi's goal as the two substitutes were far away from the action.

The French football association has also launched an official complaint after World Cup-winning Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez taunted French player Kylian Mbappe at the victory parade.

Argentinian response

In response to the French petition, Argentinians have banded together to start a petition of their own with a "France Stop Crying" demand.

It has received more than 662,000 signatures.

