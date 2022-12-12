Popular Japanese restaurant Omoté to open 3rd outlet at Velocity Novena

Omoté will soon be opening at another central location.

The restaurant's hoardings were spotted at Velocity mall in Novena on Dec. 11, 2022, with a date of January 2023 on it.

The Japanese restaurant, originally named Sushiro until the actual Sushiro sushi chain came over, caught the attention of Singaporeans with its inscrutable food descriptions.

Later on, it became better known for its relatively affordable, loaded chirashi bowls.

Omoté then expanded its flagship premises at Thomson Plaza, before recently opening a second outlet, Omoté Cosmos, at Raffles City.

The Cosmos menu is smaller, but with outlet-exclusive items and a bit of a Korean influence.

Top photo by Sherly Lieanata, Omoté