Japanese eatery Omoté opens 2nd outlet at Raffles City with new items & teatime menu

If you're a regular visitor to Thomson Plaza, you may have witnessed the legendary queues for Japanese eatery Omoté, located on the second floor of the mall.

As Omoté's longtime followers can likely attest to, the establishment's expansion saw them moving from a much smaller shop on the first floor to their current location.

Now, Omoté is embarking on its next expansion, with a second outlet now open at Raffles City shopping centre.

The new outlet was announced on the restaurant's social media pages in September.

The new outlet — called Omoté Cosmo — opened on Tuesday (Nov. 15 ). Here's a peek into the outlet's interior:

What to expect: New menu items, and free gifts for the opening month.

New menu items

According to Omoté's Instagram Stories, the Raffles City outlet also has some new and exclusive items on its menu:

Tea-time opening

While Omoté's Thomson Plaza outlet was only open for lunch and dinner, the new Omoté Cosmo will be open for teatime as well, from 2:30pm to 4:30pm.

However, only the teatime menu will be available during these two hours.

Another exclusive here is the croffles, a cross between a croissant and a waffle. According to promotional material on Omoté's social media, the croffles are likely to be topped with ice cream.

The establishment also promised to release "more details soon".

Opening giveaway

Customers who spend at least S$80 can redeem Omoté merchandise for the opening month, till Dec. 19

There are different items for each of the four weeks till Dec. 19.

Omoté Cosmo

Address: 252 North Bridge Road, B1-44C, Raffles City Shopping Centre, Singapore 179103

Opening Hours:

Opens daily,

1:30am to 2pm (lunch)

2:30pm to 4:30pm (teatime)

5:30pm to 9pm (dinner)

Reservations for lunch and dinner available here.

Top image via Omoté