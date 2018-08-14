fbpx

Back
﻿

Japanese eatery in S’pore uses way too cheem descriptions for regular fare, S’poreans catch no ball

Minute grains of rice cavorting betweonum free-range weeds of the ocean.

Nyi Nyi Thet | August 14, 2018 @ 06:16 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Sushiro is a Japanese eatery located at Thomson Plaza.

Image from Google Maps

Like most restaurants, they have a social media presence.

In fact, they previously made it to several food blogs and lifestyle sites for their fresh and relatively cheap chirashi don.

And for a while, they promoted themselves on Facebook like any other food chain.

For example, this post in September 2017:

“Hey there, you had me at hello.”

Nice little copy, succinct little reference to a famous movie quote.

But recently, the Facebook posts have taken a turn for the cheem.

Poetic quotes

The transition started with a switch to quotes.

“I’m prudent, desirable, and I would cosmeticize your day with ravish from deep within”

“Im original since day one, every piece is unique yet they are each so perfect”

We tried to Google the quotes to see who came up with it.

And it turned out to be an ownself quote ownself.

The Lang Leav-ication of Sushiro didn’t stop there though.

Long-form prose

Their posts, after enduring a chrysalis stage of short sentences, bloomed into extravagant prose.

Here are some examples.

Ignition; she burns quietly on a smokey submerged flame witholding the wildest anticipation as she pigments with grace, emerging evidently out of the flames into a fine clad-bonded beauty.

In one’s element, witnessing the unleash of a sublime creamy collagen-loaded iberico stock as it attempts to befriend and under the one albatross of katame ramen helmed by the ocean’s defty gifts and honours to edomae furnishings. this is one of its exquisitely rare sightings.
Tonkotsu vers l’avant.

“sea-water sea urchin coherence // delectable melange of flavours in cardinal reimaginations of actionable chugalug by seismic rouge waves carrying an abundance of sea urchin gonads onboard an unpresuming japanese sampan leaving every wild inch of japanese culinary footprints in a succinct bite.”

in awe and rightfully a true blue japanese essential, our gyudon is indeed a pedigree of its own league harnessing the brisket roast from within fringing to skirting the likes of greek casserole anchored by usurping salmagundi of onions leaving an affordable experience like no other.

And this is the one that finally made people go “Huh?”.

commonplace chirashi frolics and revels withal due respect in finding the happiness in its simplest and purest form illustrates notably the salt of the earth praiseworthy salmon and caviar composition is evermore the kosher desideratum to the epicurean soul.

Reactions

Welp.

Image and screenshots via Sushiro’s Facbook page

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Shanmugam defends Lee Bee Wah, explains why other MPs laughed during her speech in Parliament

'She was not against proper, supervised cat feeding.'

February 17, 05:09 am

Monitor lizard dies after getting entangled in front wheel of bicycle along Serangoon PCN

The cyclist was hurt too.

February 17, 04:37 am

MOH: Around 7,700 S'poreans received wrong CHAS subsidies due to software error

No proactive action needed by affected people at this point.

February 16, 08:53 pm

How you can use miles to reach your next holiday at fraction of the price

Combining two very Singaporean wants: travel and deals.

February 16, 07:53 pm

S'pore wedding photography company loses photos of actual day celebration & videos from pre-wedding shoot

Toasted.

February 16, 07:01 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close