M’sian badminton legend Lee Chong Wei hails Jackson Wang as one of the 'most talented' people he's met

Fun fact: Both of them are former professional sportsmen.

Lee Wei Lin | December 20, 2022, 11:18 AM

Jackson Wang seems to be getting a lot done while in Malaysia for his "Magic Man World Tour".

A day after his concert in Kuala Lumpur, he was the guest star at fellow singer JJ Lin's show.

Wang also watched the 2022 World Cup final with Lin.

Met Lee Chong Wei

Wang also met Malaysian badminton legend Lee Chong Wei. The latter appeared to have attended the "Magic Man World Tour" show in Malaysia as he spoke of the "thunderous cheer" he heard at the show.

Lee wrote on Instagram: "Two ex-Olympians, I held racquet, he held “sword”. I now hold baby boys, he holds microphones. One of the most talented person I have ever met. (sic)"

He also called the singer's story an "inspiration".

Wang is a former fencer who represented Hong Kong in the 2010 Youth Olympic Games in Singapore.

Top photos from Lee Chong Wei & Jackson Wang's respective Instagram accounts

