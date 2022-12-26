Back

'Ah Boys to Men' star Joshua Tan gets married, performs with co-stars

Ah boy to husband.

Ilyda Chua | December 26, 2022, 04:14 PM

Events

Joshua Tan, local actor and star of several "Ah Boys to Men" movies, is officially a married man.

He got married on Dec. 26 to his fiancée Zoen Tay after a three-year engagement. 

The Boxing Day wedding, which saw a number of his "Ah Boys to Men" co-stars in attendance, took place at the opulent Raffles Hotel. 

Performed with co-stars

Guests were treated to performances by the Tan and his entourage.

Instagram Stories posted by his guests showed Tan rapping with several of his "Ah Boys to Men" co-stars, including Tosh Zhang, Charlie Goh, Maxi Lim, and Noah Yap. 

Dressed in a white tuxedo to match his bride, the actor — who also made a cameo appearance in 2022 Korean drama Little Women — performed a Chinese rap number with his entourage. 

The energetic performance was followed by an acoustic rendition of Elton John's "Can You Feel the Love Tonight", performed by Zhang and Yap in homage to the newlyweds. 

Here are some snapshots of the wedding:

Photo via Charlie Goh/IG.

Photo via Isaac/IG.

Photo via Tosh Zhang/IG.

Photo via Noah Yap/IG.

Photo via Maxi Lim/IG.

What a reunion. 

Top photos courtesy of Joshua Tan

