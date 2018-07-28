Ah Boys to Men actor Joshua Tan proposes to girlfriend on 2nd dating anniversary

Ah Boys to Men actor Joshua Tan has proposed to his girlfriend of two years.

Officially engaged

On Dec. 30, 2019, Tan posted two photos of him and his girlfriend, Zoen Tay.

The post, with a caption thanking Tay for “an amazing two years together” and for “saying YES to me (Tan)”, prompted many congratulatory messages from other local celebrities and Tan’s followers.

Tay, who is currently studying medicine at UNSW Sydney, also posted a photo of her and Tan kissing each other on Instagram.

Tan’s post has since garnered over 24,700 likes on Instagram, whilst Tay’s post has gotten more than 7,000 likes.

According to Toggle, the lovebirds have not set a firm date on when their wedding will be, but Tay did mention that having it around the same time as her graduation would be nice.

Congratulations from friends and fans

Following their Instagram posts, Tan and Tay have been met with hearty congratulations from other celebrities and fans alike:

Awww, all the best.

In fact, on Tan’s post announcing the big news, Tay cheekily congratulated Tan on the great news.

Nice.

