fbpx

Back

Ah Boys to Men actor Joshua Tan proposes to girlfriend on 2nd dating anniversary

Congrats.

Melanie Lim | December 31, 11:27 am

Events

Share

Ah Boys to Men actor Joshua Tan has proposed to his girlfriend of two years.

Officially engaged

On Dec. 30, 2019, Tan posted two photos of him and his girlfriend, Zoen Tay.

The post, with a caption thanking Tay for “an amazing two years together” and for “saying YES to me (Tan)”, prompted many congratulatory messages from other local celebrities and Tan’s followers.

Tay, who is currently studying medicine at UNSW Sydney, also posted a photo of her and Tan kissing each other on Instagram.

Tan’s post has since garnered over 24,700 likes on Instagram, whilst Tay’s post has gotten more than 7,000 likes.

According to Toggle, the lovebirds have not set a firm date on when their wedding will be, but Tay did mention that having it around the same time as her graduation would be nice.

View this post on Instagram

FINALLY YOU’RE HOMEEE!!! #LDR

A post shared by Joshua Tan 陈伟恩 (@joshuatwe13) on

View this post on Instagram

我的天空

A post shared by TAY ZOEN (@tayzoen) on

Congratulations from friends and fans

Following their Instagram posts, Tan and Tay have been met with hearty congratulations from other celebrities and fans alike:

Image via Instagram
Image via Instagram
Image via Instagram

Awww, all the best.

In fact, on Tan’s post announcing the big news, Tay cheekily congratulated Tan on the great news.

Nice.

Top image via joshuatwe13 and tayzoen on Instagram

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Woman urges S'poreans to rethink cancelling orders after helping food delivery rider in wheelchair

The worker had apparently struggled up the slope at Bukit Purmei for half an hour.

December 31, 02:02 pm

Son of Filipino domestic helper who died in tragic Lucky Plaza accident writes heartbreaking tribute

The mother of two had planned on going back home in December but changed her plans to March instead.

December 31, 01:54 pm

S'pore man tediously works overnight to prank wife with 36 figurines of game character she hates

Maximum effort.

December 31, 01:43 pm

KFC Japan holds annual 'Thanksgiving' memorial services for its chickens since 1974

A way to show respect to the chickens being slaughtered.

December 31, 01:04 pm

More than S$100,000 raised for victims of Lucky Plaza accident, exceeding 1-month target in 1 day

Outpouring of support.

December 31, 12:24 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close