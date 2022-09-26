Back

Adrian Pang, Joshua Tan & more S'pore actors appear in Netflix K-drama 'Little Women'

Adrian oppa?

Fasiha Nazren | September 26, 2022, 06:36 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you've been scrolling through Netflix these days, you may have seen a new K-drama series called "Little Women".

The series stars Kim Go-eun (from "Goblin") and Wi Ha-joon (from "Squid Game").

Part of the series was filmed in Singapore, which explains why you'd find some scenes familiar.

But that's not the only Singaporean element in the series.

Adrian oppa?

Viewers were pleasantly surprised to see local actor Adrian Pang make a cameo in the eighth episode of the show.

In it, Pang plays the role of hotel manager.

He even had some lines with Kim, the lead actress.

Photo screenshot from Netflix.

Pang isn't the only Singapore-based celebrity to make an appearance on the show.

There's "Ah Boys to Men" actor Joshua Tan, who played a hotel receptionist.

Photo screenshot from Netflix.

"Tanglin" actress Bridget Fernandez also made it into the episode as hotel staff.

Photo screenshot from Netflix.

And "Kin" actor Ebi Shankara made an appearance as a cafe waiter.

Photo screenshot from Netflix.

Filmed in Singapore

In July 2022, Kim and Wi were spotted in several locations across Singapore filming "Little Women".

The show is loosely based on Louisa May Alcott's novel of the same name, and focuses on three sisters becoming embroiled in a case against the wealthiest family in Korea.

On Sep. 25, the show reached its highest viewership for its eighth episode.

A report by Soompi said that the latest episode hit an average nationwide rating of 8.7 per cent in South Korea, the highest in its time slot across all cable channels.

Top image screenshot from Netflix.

S'pore car allegedly used Causeway bus lane, told to stop by M'sia police & caught by officers from Woodlands side

The car continued moving forward despite repeatedly being instructed to stop.

September 27, 2022, 03:16 AM

Far-right politician will become Italy's first woman prime minister

Giorgia Meloni will also become Italy's first female prime minister.

September 26, 2022, 10:57 PM

M'sia father burns daughter's K-pop collection as he apparently didn't like them in her room

One style of parenting.

September 26, 2022, 08:20 PM

S'pore woman, 28, reveals she lost S$34,226 in Telegram scam asking her to rate airlines

She lost the money in the span of two days.

September 26, 2022, 08:05 PM

Man allegedly drives off in Mercedes without paying Bartley shop S$334 for live seafood

Not a small sum.

September 26, 2022, 07:35 PM

S'poreans' truncated chat with Anthony Bourdain about migrant domestic workers draws criticism

The late chef was always comfortable discussing both politics and food.

September 26, 2022, 07:13 PM

Nee Soon Town Council community library opens with preloved books & upcycled furniture

Built with love.

September 26, 2022, 06:35 PM

Star of Korean drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Park Eun-bin, is coming to S'pore

Nice.

September 26, 2022, 06:30 PM

Boar stuck in road divider at Punggol sustained injuries & subsequently euthanised: NParks

Two videos of the boar was posted on TikTok.

September 26, 2022, 05:50 PM

3 pickpockets allegedly take S$1,700 cash, 3 credit cards from S'porean woman at famous Bangkok shrine

2 out of the 3 suspects have been arrested.

September 26, 2022, 03:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.