Back

Korean stars Wi Ha-joon & Kim Go-eun seen at S'pore condo filming new K-drama

Production for their new series in Singapore will supposedly take about two weeks.

Matthias Ang | July 01, 2022, 06:44 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

South Korean actors Wi Ha-joon and Kim Go-eun have arrived in Singapore to film a new drama series called "Little Woman", CNA Lifestyle reported.

On Jun. 29, they were spotted by fans at Changi Airport, with one of them passing Kim a gift ahead of her birthday on Jul. 2.

Wi then appeared to have paid a visit to a TAG Heur outlet on Jun. 30.

Wi is a brand ambassador for the watchmaker.

Source: Screenshot from Wi Ha Jun/Instagram

Seen filming at an unnamed condominium

On Jul. 1, The Straits Times reported that the two actors were seen filming at an unnamed seafront condominium, near the pool.

Crew members were seen holding up signs that said "filming in progress" and stopping people from walking through the area.

A resident was quoted as saying that the condominium had informed her a week in advance of the shoot, and that residents were advised to travel through the apartment complex's basement carpark.

A scene of a shooting location for the drama near Marina Bay Sands was also uploaded by supporting actress Uhm Ji-won onto her Instagram Story on the same day.

Source: Screenshot via Uhm Ji-won/Instagram

CNA Lifestyle further reported that some fans have also claimed that shooting will take place at Robinson Road, following announcements by both SBS Transit and Tower Transit that several bus services along this route will be affected on Jul. 3 for a filming event.

 
Wi is best known for his role as police detective Hwang Jun-ho in the 2021 Netflix series "Squid Game".

As for Kim, she is largely known for her roles in Netflix dramas "Goblin: The Lonely and Great God" in 2016, as well as "The King: Eternal Monarch" in 2020.

Production for "Little Women" in Singapore will reportedly take about two weeks, CNA Lifestyle further reported.

Top collage left image via Uhm Ji-won/Instagram, right image via Wi Ha-jun/Instagram

No need to be 'like a jumping bean': Ng Eng Hen responds to Mahathir's 'out of context' comments

Singapore's Minister of Defense plays down conflict with Mahathir over recent comments about the ownership of Singapore and the Riau Islands.

July 01, 2022, 06:09 PM

Hong Kong police to switch to Chinese-style goose step & stop saying 'Yes, Sir!' in English from July 1

Shedding of colonial overtones.

July 01, 2022, 06:07 PM

Dry & warm weather to continue in first half of July, temperatures may reach 35°C on some days

Warm, dry and cry.

July 01, 2022, 05:53 PM

Sheng Siong to increase senior discount rate on Tuesdays & Wednesdays to 4% from July 5

Up by 1 per cent.

July 01, 2022, 05:20 PM

Ex-NOC Ryan Tan returns S$1,000 donated by follower after netizens point out his 'lavish lifestyle'

The follower is donating the money to charities instead.

July 01, 2022, 04:54 PM

Woodlands MRT retail & F&B space opens, a collaboration with East Japan Railway Company

Spanking new.

July 01, 2022, 04:43 PM

Newly famous busker Jeff Ng apologises publicly after ex-girlfriend calls him the 'worst person I’ve ever met'

He acknowledged that he was “young and reckless in (his) 20s” and “allowed (his) emotions to get the better of” him.

July 01, 2022, 04:16 PM

Alcohol festival has free sampling, $4/cup beers on tap & deals up to 50% off from July 1-12, 2022

Win prizes when you try your hand at the Singleton Plinko Board and Johnnie walker claw machine.

July 01, 2022, 03:55 PM

S'pore allows China bicycle-sharing giant HelloRide to put 1,000 bicycles on streets

Another one.

July 01, 2022, 02:47 PM

Buyer of record S$41.6 million coffeeshop in Tampines purchases adjacent coffeeshop for S$16.8 million

The buyer reportedly spent close to S$60 million in total on the two Tampines coffeeshops in the past few months.

July 01, 2022, 02:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.