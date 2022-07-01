Korean stars Wi Ha-joon & Kim Go-eun seen at S'pore condo filming new K-drama

South Korean actors Wi Ha-joon and Kim Go-eun have arrived in Singapore to film a new drama series called "Little Woman", CNA Lifestyle reported.

On Jun. 29, they were spotted by fans at Changi Airport, with one of them passing Kim a gift ahead of her birthday on Jul. 2.

Wi then appeared to have paid a visit to a TAG Heur outlet on Jun. 30.

Wi is a brand ambassador for the watchmaker.

Seen filming at an unnamed condominium

On Jul. 1, The Straits Times reported that the two actors were seen filming at an unnamed seafront condominium, near the pool.

Crew members were seen holding up signs that said "filming in progress" and stopping people from walking through the area.

A resident was quoted as saying that the condominium had informed her a week in advance of the shoot, and that residents were advised to travel through the apartment complex's basement carpark.

A scene of a shooting location for the drama near Marina Bay Sands was also uploaded by supporting actress Uhm Ji-won onto her Instagram Story on the same day.

CNA Lifestyle further reported that some fans have also claimed that shooting will take place at Robinson Road, following announcements by both SBS Transit and Tower Transit that several bus services along this route will be affected on Jul. 3 for a filming event.

Wi is best known for his role as police detective Hwang Jun-ho in the 2021 Netflix series "Squid Game".

As for Kim, she is largely known for her roles in Netflix dramas "Goblin: The Lonely and Great God" in 2016, as well as "The King: Eternal Monarch" in 2020.

Production for "Little Women" in Singapore will reportedly take about two weeks, CNA Lifestyle further reported.

Top collage left image via Uhm Ji-won/Instagram, right image via Wi Ha-jun/Instagram