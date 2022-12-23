Back

S'pore mums comfort Jayley Woo after actress contracts Covid-19 while pregnant

Stressful.

Russell Ang | December 23, 2022, 04:29 PM

Singaporean actress Jayley Woo is expecting her first child.

Tested positive for Covid-19

Speaking to Mothership, the 30-year-old shared that she tested positive for Covid-19 during the third trimester of her pregnancy.

"I was very worried," said Woo.

She added: "I immediately Googled what side effects there might be for the baby."

The mother-to-be added that it has been a stressful period for her.

Photo via @jiaqiwoo on Instagram

Reached out on Instagram

Woo shared what happened to her via Instagram Stories on Dec. 16.

The actress revealed that some of her followers, who are mothers themselves, came forward and shared their experiences of contracting Covid-19 during their respective pregnancies.

Photo via @jiaqiwoo on Instagram

"To know that someone out there has been through whatever you did really helped me mentally," Woo said.

Recovered from Covid-19

Fortunately, Woo has since recovered.

She will be registering her marriage on Dec. 27.

Her estimated delivery date (EDD) is on Jan. 27, 2023.

Woo will also be preparing for her upcoming wedding banquet, which will happen some time next year.

Top image via @jiaqiwoo on Instagram

