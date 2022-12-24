Jackson Wang invites S'porean actor-singer Glenn Yong to hang out after concert

By now, you probably would have heard about Jackson Wang being in Singapore from our multitude of articles .

After his "Magic Man World Tour" concert in Singapore on Dec. 23, Wang celebrated by first hitting Marquee (which, by the way, he might visit again tonight), followed by a visit to hotpot chain Haidilao.

When Wang met Yong

What you might not have known is that Singaporean actor-singer Glenn Yong was part of the festivities.

Yong shared in a Dec. 24 Instagram post that he was on the way home after watching the concert when he received a call saying that Wang wanted to meet him.

Despite his initial surprise, Yong went backstage at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, where Wang greeted him with a hug.

Yong wrote:

"He told me he’s seen my stuff and he likes what I’m doing, so he wanted to meet to get to know each other and hang. Jackson has always been my inspiration, so to hear this from him meant the world to me. I really hope that I can be a Singapore represent as an artiste and put us on the global stage one day."

They ended up partying at Marquee with Wang's entourage.

A dreamer who puts in the hard work

Yong told Mothership that he respects Wang for being "a dreamer [who] puts in the hard work to make it happen", yet is "real enough to share his struggles and vulnerabilities".

"At the end of the day, it's not just about our craft but the message and impact we leave to our audience that matters."

During the concert, Wang told the audience that he overcame crises by "knowing himself more and setting himself free".

He shared that he wanted them to be able to do the same, and to "find [their] magic" by identifying what makes them happy, and working towards their dreams.

More Jacksonship

