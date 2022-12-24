Back

Jackson Wang declares Hainanese chicken rice in S'pore is the best in the world

No lies detected.

Lee Wei Lin | December 24, 2022, 12:26 AM

There's a healthy food rivalry going on with Singapore and some of our neighbours, as our local fare is often wrongly accused of being subpar.

Hainanese chicken rice in Singapore is the best

That being said, international pop star Jackson Wang has made his stand very clear about one dish in particular: Hainanese chicken rice.

During his Dec. 23 "Magic Man World Tour" concert in Singapore, he shared:

"I tried Hainanese chicken rice...

Can I say one thing? I understand that you know, they have Hainanese chicken rice everywhere else in the world, but I just feel like the best shit [for] Hainanese chicken rice is in Singapore.

I had a great time. I understand that there's controversy about it but who gives a f***?

You know like, I love Hainanese chicken rice in Singapore."

Here's the video, in case you don't believe us:

Special affinity with Singapore

Towards the end of the concert, Wang showed off the Youth Olympics tattoo on his left arm.

You can't really see it in our photo:

Photo by Fasiha Narzen

But it's unmistakeable whenever he exposes his arms:

Photo from Jackson Wang's Instagram

He represented Hong Kong in the 2010 Youth Olympic Games, which was held in Singapore.

Photo from Olympics Twitter

More Jackson Wang

Top photos from Jackson Wang's Twitter & Pixabay

