S'pore's Ilhan Fandi to play football in Belgium for KMSK Deinze

Singaporean footballer Ilhan Fandi has completed his transfer to Belgium's second-tier club KMSK Deinze.

The 20-year-old will be the first local football player to play for a club in Belgium.

Ilhan's current team in the Singapore Premiere League (SPL), Albirex Niigata, confirmed the news on Monday (Dec. 12).

The terms and details of Ilhan's transfer, such as his transfer fee, were not revealed.

He had a good season in the SPL

Ilhan joined Albirex midway through the last SPL season and impressed fans by scoring 18 goals in 24 matches.

He went on to win the SPL title with the team, and was awarded the young player of the year by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).

Albirex Singapore also announced on the same day that it has formed a "comprehensive alliance" with KMSK Deinze, with the aim of "expanding football business between Asia and Europe".

A press conference will be held on Tuesday (Dec. 13) to discuss the comprehensive partnership.

Follow in the footsteps of his father and brothers

With his move to KMSK Deinze, Ilhan will follow in the footsteps of his father, Fandi Ahmad, and older brothers, Ikhsan and Irfan Fandi, who respectively played for overseas teams.

Fandi had once played for Dutch team FC Groningen and Greek club OFI Crete FC, while Ikhsan and Irfan are currently playing for Thai first division team BG Pathum United.

Ikhsan had also previously played in Norway for clubs Raufoss IL and FK Jerv.

