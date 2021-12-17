Back

Ikhsan Fandi set to be 1st S'porean footballer to play in Norway's top division

Nice.

Syahindah Ishak | December 17, 2021, 02:09 PM

Ikhsan Fandi will be the first Singaporean to play in the Eliteserien, Norway's top football division, after his club FK Jerv earned a promotion on Thursday (Dec. 16) morning (Singapore time).

FK Jerv won 8-7 on penalties against SK Brann in a playoff for a place in the Eliteserien.

Ikhsan was not part of the squad as he is currently in Singapore for the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup.

But the 22-year-old striker still watched the game, according to The Straits Times.

According to ST, Ikhsan said he was "so happy and proud" of his club for securing the promotion.

"I'm looking forward to featuring and playing well against the big boys in the Eliteserien next season," he added.

What it means to play in Norway's top division

The winner of the Eliteserien will earn a spot in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.

The second and third place teams will earn a spot each in UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

Has played in Norway for three years

Ikhsan first played in Norway in 2019 when he joined Raufoss IL.

He subsequently agreed to play for FK Jerv the following season.

In his three years in Norway, Ikhsan scored 16 goals in 77 games.

He will be back in action this Saturday (Dec. 18) as the Lions face Thailand in the final match of the group stages in the AFF Suzuki Cup.

Top image via Ikhsan Fandi/Instagram.

