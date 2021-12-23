Ikhsan Fandi leaves Norwegian club to join brother Irfan at Thai club BG Pathum

Singaporean striker Ikhsan Fandi will be joining his brother Irfan at Thai football club BG Pathum United.

The surprise announcement was made by BG Pathum on Wednesday (Dec. 22) evening, two hours before the Lions' first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals match against Indonesia.

The reveal

In the video reveal, Irfan appeared first, greeting BG Pathum fans and thanking them for their support.

He subsequently said that he had a "gift" for the fans.

Soon after, Ikhsan appeared wearing a BG Pathum jersey with the number '99' on his back.

You can watch the full video here:

Two-and-a-half year contract

According to The Straits Times, BG Pathum paid over US$50,000 (S$68,300) for Ikhsan's transfer fee.

The striker has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Thai club.

ST also reported that Ikhsan will receive a six-figure annual salary.

Was from Norway's FK Jerv

Ikhsan previously played for Norwegian club FK Jerv, which had recently been promoted to the Eliteserien, Norway's top football division.

If he had stayed at Jerv, Ikhsan would have been the first Singaporean footballer to play in the Eliteserien.

