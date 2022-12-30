Glenn Yong becomes 1st S’porean to make it to ‘100 Most Handsome Faces’ list in 2022

Singaporean singer-actor Glenn Yong is among the world's 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2022, according to British film critic TC Candler's list, which was published on Dec. 28.

The list is curated and compiled annually by TC Candler and the Independent Critics.

According to TC Candler, the rankings are determined by "a diverse group of approximately 20 people living in various parts of the world".

They apparently search and listen to numerous suggestions submitted by the public over the years and put together "a list representative of the modern ideal of worldwide beauty".

Singapore represent

The “Ah Girls Go Army” actor made his debut on the list this year.

On the 62nd place, he topped prominent names like Chinese singer-actor Wang Yibo (82nd), K-pop idol Kai (97th) from EXO, and former English football star David Beckham (87th).

Other notable names on the list include BTS's Jeon Jungkook (11th), English singer Harry Styles (26th), and Australian actor Chris Hemsworth (fourth).

First Singaporean to make it on list

Speaking to Mothership, Yong said it was “definitely an honour” to be the first Singaporean to make the international list.

The actor also said:

“It’s okay to feel like you’re different from everyone else or what society deems as the norm. We’re different and uniquely our own. Rather than focusing on what others have and what we don’t, we should acknowledge and embrace that all of us [are] beautiful in our own way.”

Three other local male celebrities were also nominated this year.

They are actors Zhang Zetong, Tyler Ten and Shawn Thia.

You can view TC Candler's lists of the top 100 most handsome and beautiful faces of 2022 here:

&ab_channel=TCCandler

&ab_channel=TCCandler

