Body of 11-year-old boy, believed to be the final victim of Genting Highlands landslide, has been recovered

The final death toll, if confirmed, totals 31 victims.

Nixon Tan | December 24, 2022, 07:03 PM

The body of possibly the last victim of the landslide that occured at a campsite along Batang Kali has been found.

Body recovered

After searching the whole day with no news, the body was finally found at about 5pm, according to local Chinese-language media, Shinmin Daily News.

In a Facebook post, the victim, identified as 11-year-old Eng Shao Qi, had been missing for nine days since the accident that occured in the early hours of Dec. 16.

While the authorities still needed to carry out autopsy and identification procedures, only Eng's name remained on the list of missing people.

Search and rescue officers found the boy's body in Sector A of the landslide.

According to New Straits Times, the victim was the son of Eng Choon Wen, 43, who unfortunately also perished in the landslide along with his sister, Eng Huai Yi, 12.

This left the mother as the only survivor, as she was not part of the camping trip.

Search and rescue over

With the last body recovered, Shinmin Daily News reported that authorities will announce the end of the search and rescue operation.

This brings a close to a long nine days, as many have worked tirelessly to recover the bodies and rescue the victims.

The final death toll, if confirmed, will be 31.

