8 dead after landslide at campsite near Genting Highlands, Anwar to visit site

A landslide occurred at a campsite along Batang Kali near the town of Gohtong Jaya in Genting Highlands, Malaysia, in the early hours of Dec. 16.

Around 100 people are affected, with at least eight dead and seven injured.

Bernama reported that the campsite was located near a place called Father's Organic Farm, and around 100 people were there.

It quoted the director of the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, who said that a distress call was received at 2:24am in the morning, and firefighters were on the scene by 3:00am.

Rescue personnel from nine fire stations were initially deployed. Bernama said that 37 people have been rescued.

Meanwhile, the New Straits Times reported that the Civil Defence Force in Hulu Selangor and the Special Civil Defence Force are also assisting with the rescue operations.

It stated that eight people have died as of 9:15am, with seven injured and 53 people found safe. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Malay Mail cited Bernama who cited the police, reporting that one of the deceased is a child.

Anwar's statement

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim released a statement on Telegram and Twitter.

He ordered that the search and rescue efforts to be carried out carefully and systematically by all government departments. The ministers involved will visit the site in the morning of Dec. 16, but their presence should not interfere with the rescue operation.

Anwar asked for the prayers of Malaysians for the rescue efforts, and added that he will visit the site later in the evening of Dec. 16.

Kenyataan Media

16 Disember 2022



Dikejutkan dengan insiden tanah runtuh di tapak perkhemahan Father’s Organic Farm dekat jalan menghubungkan Batang Kali dengan Genting Highland. pic.twitter.com/I6PeaUR0hp — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) December 16, 2022

Top image from Anwar Ibrahim's Twitter.