New dine-in bento concept at Don Don Donki Jewel Changi Airport with meals from S$8.90

Oishii.

Russell Ang | December 20, 2022, 03:01 PM

Events

If 14 outlets aren't enough, Don Don Donki has opened its 15th outlet in Jewel Changi Airport.

Photo by Russell Ang

This time around, the aviation-themed outlet has a few new additions you can look forward to.

First Japanese set meal concept

Photo by Russell Ang

Photo by Russell Ang.

The outlet will see its first Japanese set meal concept in Senraku Deli, which has customised bento meals made to order.

Customers can choose their choice of main and side dishes, consisting of Japanese rice, miso soup, and freshly baked dashi-rolled omelette.

Do note that it is also possible to order some items a la carte.

Photo by Russell Ang

Here's a look at the various sets:

Senraku Set (S$8.90)

Rice, miso soup and dashi-rolled omelette.

Photo via Don Don Donki

4 Dish Set (S$11.90)

This includes one main dish, one side dish (hot or cold), rice and miso soup.

Photo via Don Don Donki

5 Dish Set (S$14.90)

This includes one main dish, two side dishes (hot or cold), rice and miso soup.

Photo via Don Don Donki

Customers can also get freshly fried takoyaki for S$5.80 from the deli.

Video by Russell Ang.

First halal corner

Photo by Russell Ang

It will also come with its first halal corner, stocked with over 100 halal Japanese products like beverages, snacks, noodles, sauces, and other cooking ingredients.

Photo by Russell Ang.

These include Kabosu cookies, organic matcha powder, and the popular Cororo gummies.

Sen Sen Sushi and Sake Bar

Photo by Russell Ang

Like the Jurong Point outlet, the Jewel outlet also houses the made-to-order sushi concept, Sen Sen Sushi.

It is situated alongside the Sake Bar, with a curated menu offering over 40 different sake to choose from.

Photo by Russell Ang

Photo by Russell Ang

Photo by Russell Ang

According to a Don Don Donki spokesperson, the Sake Bar is only exclusive to the Jewel outlet.

Exclusive fruit parlour

Photo via Don Don Donki

You can also get freshly squeezed fruit juices or fruity "ice kachang" at the new Furu Furu Fruit Parlour, which is exclusive to the Jewel outlet.

Photo by Russell Ang

You can choose from the following flavours:

  • Strawberry

  • Melon

  • Lemon

  • Blue Hawaii

  • Matcha

Don Don Donki @ Jewel Changi Airport

Address: Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard, #B1-224 Singapoe 819666

Opening hours: 10am to 11pm, daily.

Top image by Russell Ang.

