New dine-in bento concept at Don Don Donki Jewel Changi Airport with meals from S$8.90

If 14 outlets aren't enough, Don Don Donki has opened its 15th outlet in Jewel Changi Airport.

This time around, the aviation-themed outlet has a few new additions you can look forward to.

First Japanese set meal concept

The outlet will see its first Japanese set meal concept in Senraku Deli, which has customised bento meals made to order.

Customers can choose their choice of main and side dishes, consisting of Japanese rice, miso soup, and freshly baked dashi-rolled omelette.

Do note that it is also possible to order some items a la carte.

Here's a look at the various sets:

Senraku Set (S$8.90)

Rice, miso soup and dashi-rolled omelette.

4 Dish Set (S$11.90)

This includes one main dish, one side dish (hot or cold), rice and miso soup.

5 Dish Set (S$14.90)

This includes one main dish, two side dishes (hot or cold), rice and miso soup.

Customers can also get freshly fried takoyaki for S$5.80 from the deli.

First halal corner

It will also come with its first halal corner, stocked with over 100 halal Japanese products like beverages, snacks, noodles, sauces, and other cooking ingredients.

These include Kabosu cookies, organic matcha powder, and the popular Cororo gummies.

Sen Sen Sushi and Sake Bar

Like the Jurong Point outlet, the Jewel outlet also houses the made-to-order sushi concept, Sen Sen Sushi.

It is situated alongside the Sake Bar, with a curated menu offering over 40 different sake to choose from.

According to a Don Don Donki spokesperson, the Sake Bar is only exclusive to the Jewel outlet.

Exclusive fruit parlour

You can also get freshly squeezed fruit juices or fruity "ice kachang" at the new Furu Furu Fruit Parlour, which is exclusive to the Jewel outlet.

You can choose from the following flavours:

Strawberry

Melon

Lemon

Blue Hawaii

Matcha

Don Don Donki @ Jewel Changi Airport

Address: Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard, #B1-224 Singapoe 819666

Opening hours: 10am to 11pm, daily.

