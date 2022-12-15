Back

Don Don Donki opening 15th outlet in Jewel Changi Airport on Dec. 20, 2022 as 14 outlets still not enough

When I'm free I take myself to Don Don Donki...

Russell Ang | December 15, 2022, 05:12 PM

Events

Don Don Donki is opening its 15th outlet in Jewel Changi Airport on Dec. 20, 2022.

The new outlet will be located on the basement one level of the airport mall.

Like other Donki stores, this upcoming outlet will have its own aviation-inspired theme.

Halal Japanese products and more

According to Don Don Donki, it will be the first Donki outlet in Singapore to carry over 100 types of halal Japanese products like beverages, snacks, noodles, sauces and other cooking ingredients.

Like its other outlets, the Jewel Changi Airport outlet will have a dining area with a wide range of Japanese cuisine.

There will also be Senraku Deli, which will offer customised bento sets.

One can look forward to Agedako Fried Octopus Ball that serves freshly made takoyaki, Tomita Seimai's premium onigiris, and made-to-order sushi selections from Sen Sen Sushi.

Don Don Donki @ Jewel Changi Airport

Address: DON DON DONKI, Jewel Changi Airport #B1-224

Opening hours: 10 am-11 pm, daily.

