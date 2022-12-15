Over past 5 years, govt agencies received more than 4,000 pieces of feedback about chickens in HDB & private residential estates

Government agencies received about 4,100 pieces of feedback by both residents of Housing Development Board (HDB) as well as private estates regarding chicken rearing, Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How said in Parliament on Nov. 9.

Tan was responding to a question from West Coast MP Ang Wei Neng on the number of complaints received pertaining to noise and smell from live chickens at HDB and private residential estates.

He also asked whether there will be a review of chicken rearing policy in HDB flats, private residential apartments and landed properties.

Private property owners can rear up to 10 chickens, stricter rules for HDB owners

Of the 4,100, Tan gave a breakdown. 2,400 complaints were received from HDB residents and 1,700 from private residents over the past five years.

He added that residents at private properties can rear up to 10 chickens solely for non-commercial purposes.

As for HDB residents, the rules are stricter as Tan said that they are not allowed to rear chickens or any poultry for public health reasons and to manage these amenities.

When HDB receives complaints, it works closely with agencies to engage with flat owners to make alternative arrangements and relocate their chickens, Tan said.

Private homeowners, on the other hand, are urged to do their part to keep inconveniences to their neighbours, such as noise.

Under the community dispute management framework, parties can seek mediation with the Community Mediation Centre, and for more intractable cases, they can refer the matter to the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunal.

Tan added that NParks will work together with community partners to raise public awareness on responsible pet ownership.

MND does not track number of chickens in households

Ang stood and added that he hoped that the live chicken import ban from Malaysia (which has since been lifted) had not prompted more Singaporeans to rear their own chickens in their homes.

However, he shared that he experienced an increase in the number of complaints when he did his house visits in private estates in Nanyang.

He asked whether the government is prepared to review the numbers so as to reduce complaints, and asked for the number of complaints that were resolved via the mediation centre or by the disputing parties themselves.

In his reply, Tan said that MND does not track the number of chickens in houses. Some Members present gave a chuckle at his reply. He added that he does not know whether there is an increase in the number of chickens reared, as he has not personally come across many such cases.

Tan also said that MND does not track the number of complaints that went through community mediation but noted that many of the issues were resolved among neighbours, together with local advisers.

Instances of flat owners rearing chickens “very rare”

MP for Nee Soon GRC, Louis Ng next questioned Tan on the specific legislation which bans HDB owners from rearing chickens in their houses.

In response, Tan clarified that the role of NParks is from the public health concerns surrounding zoonotic diseases and the welfare of animals, to prevent abuses and cruelty to the animals.

As for HDB, he referred to the Memorandum of Lease which disallows flat owners from keeping chickens in any flats or common areas of the building unless approved by HDB.

However, he noted that the instances of flat owners rearing chickens are “very rare”.

How about chickens for science experiments?

Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim asked Tan for assurance that the first resort for offenders is for mediation and not fines.

He recalled his times as “a child going through experiments where you would hatch chickens from eggs and you would keep them in the flat while they grew”.

Lim said "we don't not want to penalise" young children and students who are conducting such experiments.

Tan answered that the first resort is for neighbours and possibly community leaders to come together and discuss the issue rather than slapping fines, and their intention was not to go after students who are conducting such experiments.

He emphasised that NParks point of view, the important points are the welfare of the animals and safeguarding public health from zoonotic diseases.

Tan also answered another question from Lim, and clarified that removal of community chickens is one option, and there are "many other ways" of accommodating different views.

You can watch the exchanges here.

Top images via Zheng Zhangxin.