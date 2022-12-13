Back

England players bring stray cat home from Qatar instead after World Cup loss

The cat was named "Dave".

Yen Zhi Yi | December 13, 2022, 05:10 PM

Events

England's Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and John Stones have decided to adopt a stray cat after befriending him at their training base at Al Wakrah, Reuters reported on Dec. 11.

Stones named the cat “Dave”.

Not leaving empty-handed

This comes after England’s defeat to France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter finals in which they lost by a score of 1-2.

According to the BBC, the duo initially said that they would take Dave home if England triumphed in the games, but decided to adopt the cat anyway even after their World Cup loss.

Unofficial furry mascot

Stones told the Football Association’s (FA) that they saw the cat the first day they arrived, Reuters reported. They added that the cat would sit at the team’s training area and wait for food.

Dave then became a regular guest at the team’s dinner table, but not everyone liked him, according to Walker. Walker also said that Dave was involved in a “little scrap with another cat” over territory and food, but added that the cat was doing fine.

The duo posted regular updates of Dave on Instagram during their time in Qatar.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by England football team (@england)

According to The Guardian, Dave was taken to a local veterinary clinic in the UK to undergo tests and receive his vaccination. He would have to undergo four months in quarantine before being transferred to Manchester City, where he would be under the care of Stones or Walker.

Truly Cat-ar

Dave was not the only cat that has received media attention at the 2022 World Cup. Another unnamed cat interrupted Brazil’s press conference that took place before the team's defeat to Croatia in the quarter-finals.

The cat climbed onto the table next to Vinicius Jr and was later thrown off the table by a team official, The Guardian reported. Some were shocked at the official's handling of the animal, while others found it worthy of memes.

Stray cats are a common sight around restaurants and hotels in Qatar, the host nation of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to BBC.

