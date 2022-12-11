Back

Heartbreak for Harry Kane as missed penalty sees France beat England to World Cup semi-finals

Tale of two countries.

Ilyda Chua | December 11, 2022, 11:43 AM

Defending champions France advanced to the semi-finals of the World Cup after defeating their English rivals on Dec. 11 (Singapore time).

France 2-1 England

France took the lead in the first half of the game with a powerful long-range shot from Aurelien Tchouameni.

England struck back with an equaliser from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute, with penalty taker Harry Kane becoming England's joint top scorer alongside Wayne Rooney.

However, France later scored a second time through their talismanic forward Olivier Giroud, retaking the lead with just over 10 minutes on the clock.

England was awarded another penalty in the 84th minute — only for Kane to miss.

Defending champions advance

With this loss, England has been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The semi-final line-up is as follows:

  • Argentina v Croatia

  • France v Morocco

France now face Morocco, a country it used to occupy, and who are on a fairytale run by becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals.

