Morocco knocks Portugal out of World Cup, 1st African nation to advance to semi-finals

History was made as Morocco advanced to the World Cup semi-finals after defeating Portugal 1-0 on Dec. 11 (Singapore time).

This is the first time in history an African nation and a country with Arabic heritage has managed to advance to the semi-finals of a World Cup tournament.

MOROCCO ARE HEADING TO THE SEMI-FINALS! 🇲🇦@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 10, 2022

Morocco 1-0 Portugal

Morocco took the lead in the first half of the game, with a towering header from forward Youssef En-Nesyri.

A sensational En-Nesyri header sees the Atlas Lions in the lead.#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 10, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has probably played his last ever World Cup match, did not start for Portugal in this game.

He was subbed on in the second half, at 51 minutes.

But aside from one fierce shot on goal that was saved by Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bonou, he did little of note.

All-time leading appearance makers in men's international football ⚽️



196 - Cristiano Ronaldo🇵🇹

196 - Bader Al-Mutawa🇰🇼 #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/p41BFcI9oS — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 10, 2022

Morocco maintained their lead throughout the second half, even when they were down to only 10 men, after striker Walid Cheddira earned himself a second yellow card.

Cheddira has been sent off! 🔴 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 10, 2022

Portugal had several chances on goal in stoppage time, but they were unable to find the back of the net.

With this loss, Portugal has been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Morocco will face either England or France in the semi-finals.

Top images via FIFA World Cup/Twitter & GOAL/Twitter.