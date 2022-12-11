Back

Morocco knocks Portugal out of World Cup, 1st African nation to advance to semi-finals

History was made.

Syahindah Ishak | December 11, 2022, 01:30 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

History was made as Morocco advanced to the World Cup semi-finals after defeating Portugal 1-0 on Dec. 11 (Singapore time).

This is the first time in history an African nation and a country with Arabic heritage has managed to advance to the semi-finals of a World Cup tournament.

Morocco 1-0 Portugal

Morocco took the lead in the first half of the game, with a towering header from forward Youssef En-Nesyri.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has probably played his last ever World Cup match, did not start for Portugal in this game.

He was subbed on in the second half, at 51 minutes.

But aside from one fierce shot on goal that was saved by Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bonou, he did little of note.

Morocco maintained their lead throughout the second half, even when they were down to only 10 men, after striker Walid Cheddira earned himself a second yellow card.

Portugal had several chances on goal in stoppage time, but they were unable to find the back of the net.

With this loss, Portugal has been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Morocco will face either England or France in the semi-finals.

Top images via FIFA World Cup/Twitter & GOAL/Twitter.

2022 World Cup semi-finals confirmed, France take on Morocco, while Argentina face Croatia

December 11, 2022, 08:45 PM

Flowers left in front of Civil Defence Heritage Gallery statue as tribute to fallen 19-year-old NSF firefighter

Over 50 of the deceased's friends and colleagues turned up for his wake.

December 11, 2022, 08:05 PM

Is Ice Magic, the winter-themed Bayfront attraction, worth the visit & wait?

We've also got tips to make the most out of your experience should you decide to visit.

December 11, 2022, 07:20 PM

376 people in S'pore, aged 13 to 71, investigated for scams of over S$9.2 million

The suspects are believed to be involved in over 1,300 cases of scams.

December 11, 2022, 05:23 PM

M'sian Domino's Pizza customer discovers greasy cutter in his order

Not a freebie that you want with your food.

December 11, 2022, 03:30 PM

PM Lee to officiate new RSN submarine launches in Germany before attending Asean-EU summit in Belgium

The submarines are called "Illustrious" and "Impeccable".

December 11, 2022, 02:23 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks down in tears after Portugal crash out of World Cup

Some of the Moroccan players were seen consoling him after the match.

December 11, 2022, 01:01 PM

Heartbreak for Harry Kane as missed penalty sees France beat England to World Cup semi-finals

Tale of two countries.

December 11, 2022, 11:43 AM

Flash flood warning issued at multiple locations by PUB on Dec. 11 following heavy rain

A heavy rain warning was also issued by NEA from 8.40am to 10.45am.

December 11, 2022, 11:08 AM

Fire that led to death of 19-year-old firefighter at Henderson Road likely of electrical origin: SCDF

The fire happened at 91 Henderson Road in Bukit Merah on Dec. 8.

December 10, 2022, 09:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.