Brazil out of 2022 World Cup after losing to Croatia on penalties

Brazil, one of the favourites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has been eliminated from the tournament after losing to Croatia on penalties, after a 1-1 draw.

The match, which started at 11pm on Dec. 9 (SGT), came to a goalless end after 90 minutes.

Extra time after goalless 90 minutes

The two teams then moved into extra time.

There's more action to come after a goalless 90 minutes... #FIFAWorldCup | #HRV #BRA — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022

Brazil created more chances on goal, with the Croatian side opting for a more defensive strategy.

Right at the end of the first half of extra time, Brazil's Neymar broke the deadlock, joining Pele’s all-time scoring record for the country.

Just when all hope appeared to have been lost, Croatia's Bruno Petković equalised in the 117th minute, leaving Brazil fans in the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan stunned.

Penalties after 1-1 draw

The match ended with a 1-1 tie at the end of extra time, and the teams moved on to penalties.

Croatia scored all four of their penalties, while Brazil's Rodrygo missed his side's first one and Marquinhos hit the post, handing the victory to Croatia.

Following their loss, Brazil is knocked out of the 2022 World Cup, while Croatia will advance to the semi-finals.

Croatia will face either Argentina or the Netherlands in their next match.

Top image via FIFA World Cup/Twitter.