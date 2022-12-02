Back

Another new BlueSG Opel Corsa-e car damaged just 5 weeks after launch

Another one bites the dust.

Belmont Lay | December 02, 2022, 04:24 PM

Events

Another BlueSG electric Opel Corsa-e hatchback has been damaged after an accident along Tampines Avenue 9 on Dec. 2, 2022 -- some five weeks and one day after they were launched to ply Singapore's roads.

The first of 500 BlueSG electric Opel Corsa-e hatchbacks were launched on Oct. 27.

Photos and a video of the aftermath of the accident were shared to a Facebook group for BlueSG rental car users.

Hit divider

The photos and video showed the car lying atop the road diver having apparently crashed through the railing.

According to a comment on the post, no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The occupants of the Opel Corsa-e were two adults and one child, according to an eyewitness.

Mothership has reached out to Singapore Civil Defence Force for more details.

Excess

The excess that the driver has to pay could be anywhere between S$5,000 and S$16,000 for such an accident.

According to Bluesg's terms and conditions, the applicable own damage excess caused to a BlueSG car is either S$5,000 or S$8,000, depending on the driver's age and if the driver has held a valid driving licence for more than two years.

Third party excess, in relation to claims paid or to be paid by BlueSG or the BlueSG insurer to third parties for personal injury, property damage or otherwise, is also either S$5,000 or S$8,000, depending on the driver's age and if the driver has held a valid driving licence for more than two years.

Previously, photos of a damaged BlueSG electric Opel Corsa-e hatchback were uploaded to the BlueSG Users Group Facebook page on Nov. 3, 2022.

Its right front tyre was punctured and its hubcap had fallen off.

The car was damaged eight days after it was launched.

Top photos via Facebook group for BlueSG users

