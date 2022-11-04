Back

BlueSG Opel Corsa-e car tyre punctured, hubcap & bumper damaged just 8 days after launch

Really BBQ.

Belmont Lay | November 04, 2022, 03:14 AM

And so it has happened: Exactly eight days after the first BlueSG electric Opel Corsa-e hatchbacks were launched to ply the roads in Singapore, one of the vehicles was photographed damaged and parked improperly at a station.

Brand new car

Photos of the damaged BlueSG electric Opel Corsa-e hatchback were uploaded to the BlueSG Users Group Facebook page on Nov. 3, 2022.

The first of 500 BlueSG electric Opel Corsa-e hatchbacks were launched barely a week ago on Oct. 27.

Damage spotted by BlueSG user

The damaged Opel Corsa-e was spotted by a user who had wanted to rent it but gave up on the idea.

According to two photos he uploaded, the right front tyre was punctured and its hubcap had fallen off.

The front bumper also had scratches and what appeared to be kerb rash on it.

The location was at Telok Blangah Rise.

The user said he arrived at the rental station to find the car worse for wear and parked bonnet-first into the lot, instead of the usual practice of having the car reverse parked.

Brand new just a week ago

The Opel Corsa-e bore the SNH2018D licence plate, which just a week ago was photographed fresh out of the box with only 91km clocked on the odometer.

Responses

The photos of the damaged vehicle elicited strong reactions from the people in the group.

Their disappointment reflected the problem and lamentations of the tragedy of the commons.

They were outraged that such a brand new car could have been damaged within such a short time by a user who failed to take care of a shared product and service to the detriment of many others.

Many called on BlueSG to do more to filter out poor drivers for the collective benefit of conscientious and responsible users who make the effort to take care of the cars.

Possible hefty costs

In a previous accident involving a BlueSG car, the user renting the vehicle was charged close to S$10,000 for damage repair cost, as well as administration and GST charges, on top of a further charge of S$5,000 to S$8,000 for third party excess or repair cost pending confirmation.

