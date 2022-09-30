Back

BlueSG user to pay some S$10,000 after car hits 'garbage can' as he let someone else park it

Not an ordinary accident.

Belmont Lay | September 30, 2022, 06:30 PM

A BlueSG car user has taken to the BlueSG Users Group on Facebook on Sep. 29 to lament that he is being charged close to S$10,000 in repair costs after the vehicle he rented hit a "garbage can" while parking.

According to the user, who goes by YP Alex on Facebook, he claimed that he had trouble parking his vehicle on Aug. 18, 2022, and got another person to help with the street parallel parking.

YP Alex wrote that the space was "narrow", and he was "struggling to park it perfectly".

He added: "But he mistakenly pressed accelerator instead of brakes. The car hit a garbage can and stopped. Since the car just started, the speed was very low."

Charges mount

Nonetheless, the "mild damage" sustained by the car, according to Alex, resulted in him receiving a notification that he has been charged some S$9769.42 -- S$8,495.15 for own damage repair cost and S$1,274.27 for administration and GST charges.

There is a further charge of S$5,000 to S$8,000 for third party excess or repair cost pending confirmation.

In total, YP Alex could be charged some S$15,000 to S$18,000 in total.

He claimed that he was informed of the charges even after he had reported the accident promptly to the related parties.

He received the bill some one month after the accident, which came as a shock.

He wrote: "The repair cost is impossibly high."

He added that the payable amount was too "huge", which pushed him to the edge of bankruptcy.

He also said he was not provided a breakdown of costs and was unable to reach anyone who could provide him with answers to his queries about the charges.

Photos of damaged car

YP Alex's post prompted a myriad of reactions.

Those that responded critically to YP Alex pointed out the extent of the damages sustained by the BlueSG car.

One photo showed the vehicle's bonnet covered in dirt, and its licence plate had fallen off.

Another photo showed the rear wheel rim dented.

These evidence made them view YP Alex's claims sceptically.

Reactions

Among those who commented also pointed out that the terms and conditions stated by BlueSG made it clear that no other person should have been operating the vehicle other than YP Alex, as he was the listed guest.

The excess and administrative costs are also understood to be left to BlueSG's discretion upon the confirmation of the car's rental.

Those who commented also said YP Alex needed to take into account the loss of rental income when the car is undergoing repairs.

BlueSG's website stated that the "own damage repair cost" refers to the amount payable by a driver for any damage "arising out of or in connection with any collision or accident or incident" that occurs during the rental period.

Third-party excess refers to the amount payable by the driver for "any damages or injury caused to any third-party property or person arising out of or in connection with any collision, accident or incident" that occurs during the rental period.

Mothership.sg has reached out to BlueSG for comment.

All photos via YP Alex

