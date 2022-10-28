First of 500 BlueSG electric Opel Corsa-e cars launched in S'pore for rental

The first BlueSG electric Opel Corsa-e hatchbacks are plying the roads of Singapore, according to the electric car rental service and users who have taken joy rides in them on Oct. 27, the day they were launched.

A total of 500 cars is being launched gradually.

As of now, the rental rate for the four-door, five-seater BlueSG electric Opel Corsa-e hatchbacks is S$0.42 per minute, which is the same as a two-door regular BlueSG car.

Price adjustments in the future could be expected.

Not all electronic settings available

However, according to one user who used the car fresh out of the box, certain settings have been removed.

Another user who reviewed the Opel Corsa-e with only 91km registered on the odometer, confirmed that most of the electronic steering controls have been disabled, including the buttons above the gear shifter that do not respond to touch.

He also said the upholstery was fabric, which is a letdown, as he was expecting at least PVC leather, which is the material of the seats in the regular BlueSG cars.

He added that the small 50kWh battery produces about 130bhp and 260Nm of torque, and it takes corners much better.

Photos showed the remaining range of the car is displayed on the bottom-right of the dashboard screen and the vehicle utilises a push-start button.

How to rent

BlueSG subscribers can sort between the regular Bluecar or Corsa-e via the app to show the availability and location of the vehicles.

