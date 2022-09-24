BlueSG launching 500 electric Opel Corsa-e cars gradually from last 3 months of 2022

BlueSG is launching 500 electric Opel Corsa-e hatchbacks gradually from October 2022, The Straits Times reported.

The cost of the new cars was estimated to be about S$80 million, or S$160,000 for each car, at prevailing COE (certificate of entitlement) prices.

Photos of a new Opel Corsa-e with BlueSG livery was shared on Facebook by the company on Sep. 24.

BlueSG will have more than 1,000 cars on road

A BlueSG spokesperson told ST that "200 or so" new Opel cars are on the way.

If it goes according to plan, BlueSG, an exclusively electric car-sharing firm here, will have a fleet of about 1,000 cars in total before 2022 is over.

There are some 800 two-door compact BlueCars on the roads in Singapore.

BlueSG had some 650 cars plying the roads in Singapore in February 2021, and ST reported 250 more cars were gradually introduced subsequently.

BlueCars are made in Italy.

The Opel Corsa-e is Spanish-made.

It has four doors.

Acquired about a year ago

In October 2021, home-grown engineering group Goldbell completed its acquisition of BlueSG from French transportation giant Bollore Group.

The new Opel Corsa-e cars are being introduced almost a year after the acquisition.

BlueSG is a loss-making business, ST reported.

But Goldbell had said it would invest S$70 million up to 2026 to turn things around.

Rental rates for the new cars, with more advanced features, are expected to be higher.

