Back

Local car subscription service company looking to acquire BlueSG

They are in advanced talks.

Joshua Lee | February 02, 2021, 10:07 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Local transport and engineering group Goldbell might be acquiring BlueSG soon.

The Straits Times reported that both parties are in "advanced talks" for the takeover.

According to ST, discussions had been going on for about a year, and the parties have struck an in-principle deal.

The paper added that BlueSG's losses had been increasing in past years — S$3.4 million in 2017, S$7.3 million in 2018 and S$9.3 million in 2019.

Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) transport economist Walter Theseira told ST that the alternatives to BlueSG in Singapore — public transport and private transport services — are "too good".

The cars are also too small for families, and using them for private-hire services is prohibited.

BlueSG is the first electric car-sharing service in Singapore.

It has a fleet of 670 electric cars, 1,500 charging points, and 80,000 subscribers in Singapore, ST reported. It is currently the only point-to-point car sharing service in Singapore.

Goldbell operates St33r, a fully-digital car-subscription service which launched in Dec. 2020.

Top image by Joshua Lee.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Actor Ben Yeo launches pineapple-tart shaped chiffon cake for S$38

Only 1,000 sets are available.

February 02, 2021, 09:58 AM

Razer will hire to fill 1,000 positions in S'pore at new one-north headquarters

No other details about the jobs on offer.

February 02, 2021, 03:52 AM

WP MPs Dennis Tan & Louis Chua urge govt to declare a climate emergency & be transparent with updates

Tan also hopes the motion recognises the civil society as one of the key partners in addressing the climate emergency.

February 02, 2021, 12:18 AM

Yishun coffee shop linked to infectious Covid-19 case

Today's update in full.

February 01, 2021, 11:30 PM

'I hope for democracy in my country': Myanmar nationals in S'pore speak out amid shock over military coup

They want their State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi to be released.

February 01, 2021, 10:56 PM

Rezone Clementi & Dover forests as nature reserves, use golf courses first: MP Rachel Ong

The PAP MP's suggestion to retain existing forested areas & use golf courses for future development echoed an earlier proposal on Dover Forest, by the Nature Society S'pore.

February 01, 2021, 10:09 PM

Reduce use of fossil fuels, protect forests & capture CO₂ from atmosphere says NMP Koh Lian Pin in maiden speech

Through partnerships between government, corporates and people.

February 01, 2021, 09:24 PM

Govt introduces Bill to restrict Police use of TraceTogether data to serious crimes only

The proposed Bill also clarified the penalties for misuse of contact tracing data.

February 01, 2021, 08:28 PM

First half of Feb. 2021 expected to be warm & dry, temperatures may rise to 34°C

Fairer weather to come.

February 01, 2021, 07:49 PM

Stefanie Sun doesn't feel like she's a good mother: 'I doubted my parenting ability'

She believes that it is important for parents to continually press on in their parenting journey.

February 01, 2021, 07:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.