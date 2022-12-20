Back

Argentina declares Dec. 20 a public holiday for whole country to celebrate World Cup win

World Cup is everything to them.

Syahindah Ishak | December 20, 2022, 04:27 PM

Argentina has declared Tuesday (Dec. 20) a bank holiday for the entire country to come together to celebrate their World Cup win.

Public holiday for World Cup celebrations

According to Reuters, the Argentina national team will greet fans at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, where the celebrations will officially begin.

The Obelisk is a national historic monument and icon in Argentina, and it is where sporting celebrations are traditionally held in the country.

Thousands of fans were already flocking the area on Sunday (Dec. 18) soon after Argentina defeated France in the World Cup final.

Argentina national team arrived back home

The national team arrived back in Argentina from Qatar on Tuesday (Dec. 20) morning (local time).

Even in the wee hours of the morning, hundreds of thousands of Argentines gathered together to give their national heroes a warm welcome home.

One topless and barefoot fan took things to the next level by climbing a pole to get a clearer view of the players.

That's commitment right there.

