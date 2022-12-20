Argentina declares Dec. 20 a public holiday for whole country to celebrate World Cup win

Argentina has declared Tuesday (Dec. 20) a bank holiday for the entire country to come together to celebrate their World Cup win.

Public holiday for World Cup celebrations

According to Reuters, the Argentina national team will greet fans at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, where the celebrations will officially begin.

The Obelisk is a national historic monument and icon in Argentina, and it is where sporting celebrations are traditionally held in the country.

Thousands of fans were already flocking the area on Sunday (Dec. 18) soon after Argentina defeated France in the World Cup final.

This image of Buenos Aires is amazing. pic.twitter.com/Lo9LLit8cs — Zach Klein (@zachklein) December 19, 2022

Argentina national team arrived back home

The national team arrived back in Argentina from Qatar on Tuesday (Dec. 20) morning (local time).

The World Cup trophy has landed in Argentina 🇦🇷pic.twitter.com/GmGHOcdvt8 — Messi Media (@LeoMessiMedia) December 20, 2022

Even in the wee hours of the morning, hundreds of thousands of Argentines gathered together to give their national heroes a warm welcome home.

PASADAS LAS 3 DE LA MAÑANA HAY UNA MAREA DE GENTE ACOMPAÑANDO AL MICRO DE LA ALBICELESTE. Argentina vive un estado de éxtasis festejando la obtención de la Copa del Mundo en #Qatar2022. pic.twitter.com/9zmP7LcW1Y — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) December 20, 2022

This is Argentina at 4 am



Beautiful scenes 😍 pic.twitter.com/wx6Y250iTm — Messi Media (@LeoMessiMedia) December 20, 2022

Los campeones del mundo ya están en casa 🇦🇷🏆



¡Gracias por tanto cariño! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/usGKj4l7ql — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) December 20, 2022

Incredible scenes 😍🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/iVFTF6DpCr — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) December 20, 2022

🇦🇷🤣👏🏻 "DALE CAMPEOOOOON, DALE CAMPEOOOOON"



Rodrigo De Paul, enloquecido en el micro de los campeones del mundo tras su llegada a la Argentina. pic.twitter.com/BacmHKom2p — ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) December 20, 2022

ATENCIÓN A LA FOTO DE EXEQUIEL PALACIOS EN EL MICRO DE LOS CAMPEONES DEL MUNDO.



¿DÓNDE ESTÁ LA CALLE? pic.twitter.com/v3WNcoyLCi — ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) December 20, 2022

One topless and barefoot fan took things to the next level by climbing a pole to get a clearer view of the players.

This fan 😭😭



pic.twitter.com/gqs1rOuqxD — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) December 20, 2022

That's commitment right there.

Top images via Argentina on Twitter.