Argentina declares Dec. 20 a public holiday for whole country to celebrate World Cup win

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Argentina has declared Tuesday (Dec. 20) a bank holiday for the entire country to come together to celebrate their World Cup win.
Public holiday for World Cup celebrations
According to Reuters, the Argentina national team will greet fans at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, where the celebrations will officially begin.
The Obelisk is a national historic monument and icon in Argentina, and it is where sporting celebrations are traditionally held in the country.
Thousands of fans were already flocking the area on Sunday (Dec. 18) soon after Argentina defeated France in the World Cup final.
This image of Buenos Aires is amazing. pic.twitter.com/Lo9LLit8cs— Zach Klein (@zachklein) December 19, 2022
Argentina national team arrived back home
The national team arrived back in Argentina from Qatar on Tuesday (Dec. 20) morning (local time).
The World Cup trophy has landed in Argentina 🇦🇷pic.twitter.com/GmGHOcdvt8— Messi Media (@LeoMessiMedia) December 20, 2022
Even in the wee hours of the morning, hundreds of thousands of Argentines gathered together to give their national heroes a warm welcome home.
PASADAS LAS 3 DE LA MAÑANA HAY UNA MAREA DE GENTE ACOMPAÑANDO AL MICRO DE LA ALBICELESTE. Argentina vive un estado de éxtasis festejando la obtención de la Copa del Mundo en #Qatar2022. pic.twitter.com/9zmP7LcW1Y— SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) December 20, 2022
This is Argentina at 4 am— Messi Media (@LeoMessiMedia) December 20, 2022
Beautiful scenes 😍 pic.twitter.com/wx6Y250iTm
Los campeones del mundo ya están en casa 🇦🇷🏆— 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) December 20, 2022
¡Gracias por tanto cariño! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/usGKj4l7ql
Incredible scenes 😍🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/iVFTF6DpCr— All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) December 20, 2022
🇦🇷🤣👏🏻 "DALE CAMPEOOOOON, DALE CAMPEOOOOON"— ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) December 20, 2022
Rodrigo De Paul, enloquecido en el micro de los campeones del mundo tras su llegada a la Argentina. pic.twitter.com/BacmHKom2p
December 20, 2022
ATENCIÓN A LA FOTO DE EXEQUIEL PALACIOS EN EL MICRO DE LOS CAMPEONES DEL MUNDO.— ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) December 20, 2022
¿DÓNDE ESTÁ LA CALLE? pic.twitter.com/v3WNcoyLCi
One topless and barefoot fan took things to the next level by climbing a pole to get a clearer view of the players.
This fan 😭😭— All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) December 20, 2022
pic.twitter.com/gqs1rOuqxD
That's commitment right there.
Related stories
Top images via Argentina on Twitter.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.