Streets of Buenos Aires, Argentina go completely wild after World Cup win

The streets of Buenos Aires, Argentina went all out after the country's World Cup win.

Photos and videos online showed hundreds of thousands of Argentines clad in the familiar blue-and-white jerseys, loudly chanting and waving the Argentina flag around the capital city.

Unbelievable, joyous and emotional celebrations in Buenos Aires. Just look what Argentina's World Cup win means.🤩🇦🇷



🎥 via IG/alepetra_ pic.twitter.com/5oek57Ux45 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 18, 2022

SCENES IN BUENOS AIRES RIGHT NOW 🇦🇷🥳 pic.twitter.com/I76lUAeQf5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 18, 2022

The World Cup party is getting started in Buenos Aires 🥳 pic.twitter.com/LGAVtrjK8o — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 18, 2022

Here's a time-lapse video, showing the crowd gradually flocking the streets of Buenos Aires:

This time lapse of Buenos Aires after winning the FIFA World Cup is WILD 🤯🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/F6ixRsKvMK — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

The Argentines carried the celebrations even while 30,000 feet above ground.

“Ladies & Gentlemen, this your Captain speaking. I am happy to inform you that #Argentina have just won the #WorldCup



Argentinians celebrate at 30,000 feet aboard an Aerolíneas Argentinas flight from Buenos Aires to Madrid #WorldCupFinal

(via @AeroportoD) pic.twitter.com/mAuWaU2BQ2 — Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) December 18, 2022

One man in Rosario, the same city Lionel Messi came from, went a step further by riding down the street on a horse with the Argentina flag on his back.

Rosario goes wild as a man on horseback gallops down the road during celebrations for Argentina’s World Cup win. pic.twitter.com/QsuxJIl6iK — Newell's Old Boys - English (@Newells_en) December 18, 2022

Celebrations in other parts of the world

Other countries around the world also shared their joy with the Argentines.

Bangladesh

Listen Argentina, when you’re done parading the trophy in Buenos Aires, you need to bring it home to Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/yFeRVxgUQX — Rayhan Uddin (@Ray_Uddin) December 18, 2022

Crazy Bangladeshi fans , celebration after Argentina wins the World cup 2022 🇦🇷🇧🇩#WorldCup #FIFAWorldCupFinal #QatarWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/2mIRY2gqJL — Amin Hossain Saif (@itsaaaif) December 18, 2022

Crazy Bangladeshi fans celebration after Argentina wins the world cup 2022 🇦🇷🇧🇩#FIFAWorldCupFinal #WorldcupQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/3q8QWOn0ck — Amin Hossain Saif (@itsaaaif) December 18, 2022

Haiti

Ireland

India

Iraq, USA, Australia, and Spain

Argentina's win celebrated around the world 🌎 pic.twitter.com/YQL0S3S14U — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 18, 2022

USA

Times Square EXPLODED with Celebration as Argentina beat France in penalty shootout - Wins World Cup!#FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCupFinal



Video by @L2FTV (FNTV https://t.co/rhaCXIA0Nv) pic.twitter.com/TN0SDRb1gF — FreedomNews.Tv FNTV (@FreedomNTV) December 18, 2022

