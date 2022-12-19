Back

Streets of Buenos Aires, Argentina go completely wild after World Cup win

Crazy scenes.

Syahindah Ishak | December 19, 2022, 12:46 PM

The streets of Buenos Aires, Argentina went all out after the country's World Cup win.

Photos and videos online showed hundreds of thousands of Argentines clad in the familiar blue-and-white jerseys, loudly chanting and waving the Argentina flag around the capital city.

Here's a time-lapse video, showing the crowd gradually flocking the streets of Buenos Aires:

The Argentines carried the celebrations even while 30,000 feet above ground.

One man in Rosario, the same city Lionel Messi came from, went a step further by riding down the street on a horse with the Argentina flag on his back.

Celebrations in other parts of the world

Other countries around the world also shared their joy with the Argentines.

Bangladesh

Haiti

Ireland

India

Iraq, USA, Australia, and Spain

USA

