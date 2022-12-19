Streets of Buenos Aires, Argentina go completely wild after World Cup win

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The streets of Buenos Aires, Argentina went all out after the country's World Cup win.
Photos and videos online showed hundreds of thousands of Argentines clad in the familiar blue-and-white jerseys, loudly chanting and waving the Argentina flag around the capital city.
Buenos Aires right now. 😮💨🪩🏆🇦🇷 #Argentina pic.twitter.com/v9tVbl9Rau— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 18, 2022
Unbelievable, joyous and emotional celebrations in Buenos Aires. Just look what Argentina's World Cup win means.🤩🇦🇷— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 18, 2022
🎥 via IG/alepetra_ pic.twitter.com/5oek57Ux45
SCENES IN BUENOS AIRES RIGHT NOW 🇦🇷🥳 pic.twitter.com/I76lUAeQf5— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 18, 2022
The World Cup party is getting started in Buenos Aires 🥳 pic.twitter.com/LGAVtrjK8o— B/R Football (@brfootball) December 18, 2022
Buenos Aires is bubbling with energy in the cauldron of joy #LionelMessi𓃵 #Argentina @fabienpalem— Anand Datla (@SportASmile) December 18, 2022
pic.twitter.com/epzqsWUIkz
Here's a time-lapse video, showing the crowd gradually flocking the streets of Buenos Aires:
This time lapse of Buenos Aires after winning the FIFA World Cup is WILD 🤯🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/F6ixRsKvMK— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022
The Argentines carried the celebrations even while 30,000 feet above ground.
“Ladies & Gentlemen, this your Captain speaking. I am happy to inform you that #Argentina have just won the #WorldCup— Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) December 18, 2022
Argentinians celebrate at 30,000 feet aboard an Aerolíneas Argentinas flight from Buenos Aires to Madrid #WorldCupFinal
(via @AeroportoD) pic.twitter.com/mAuWaU2BQ2
One man in Rosario, the same city Lionel Messi came from, went a step further by riding down the street on a horse with the Argentina flag on his back.
Rosario goes wild as a man on horseback gallops down the road during celebrations for Argentina’s World Cup win. pic.twitter.com/QsuxJIl6iK— Newell's Old Boys - English (@Newells_en) December 18, 2022
Celebrations in other parts of the world
Other countries around the world also shared their joy with the Argentines.
Bangladesh
Listen Argentina, when you’re done parading the trophy in Buenos Aires, you need to bring it home to Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/yFeRVxgUQX— Rayhan Uddin (@Ray_Uddin) December 18, 2022
Crazy Bangladeshi fans , celebration after Argentina wins the World cup 2022 🇦🇷🇧🇩#WorldCup #FIFAWorldCupFinal #QatarWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/2mIRY2gqJL— Amin Hossain Saif (@itsaaaif) December 18, 2022
Crazy Bangladeshi fans celebration after Argentina wins the world cup 2022 🇦🇷🇧🇩#FIFAWorldCupFinal #WorldcupQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/3q8QWOn0ck— Amin Hossain Saif (@itsaaaif) December 18, 2022
Haiti
The Argentina World Cup championship win celebration in Haiti continues!! 🇦🇷⚽️ 🎥 @Jhanedouze #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/TY5dpJYIJ6— Lunionsuite 🇭🇹 (@LunionSuite) December 18, 2022
Ireland
celebrations in Dublin, Ireland, for Argentina win !! 🇦🇷#Argentina #WorldCupFinal #Messi𓃵 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/9azNfuLzQ0— lara⁷ indigo (@lovelypjmie) December 18, 2022
India
Watch: Celebrations in Kolkata after Argentina's win in World Cup 2022 against France.#ArgentinaVsFrance #ARGFRA #FIFAWorldCup #ShortsFIFAWorldCup #WorldCupFinal #WorldCup #Qatar2022 #QatarWorldCup #Messi𓃵 #Messi pic.twitter.com/HvWgQVZbNG— Tirthankar Das (@tirthajourno) December 18, 2022
#Argentina win the fifa world cup final— Priyathosh Agnihamsa (@priyathosh6447) December 18, 2022
celebration in #Bengaluru#FIFAWorldCup#FIFAWorldCupFinal #Messi𓃵 pic.twitter.com/aDW5pKPz5D
Iraq, USA, Australia, and Spain
Argentina's win celebrated around the world 🌎 pic.twitter.com/YQL0S3S14U— B/R Football (@brfootball) December 18, 2022
USA
Times Square EXPLODED with Celebration as Argentina beat France in penalty shootout - Wins World Cup!#FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCupFinal— FreedomNews.Tv FNTV (@FreedomNTV) December 18, 2022
Video by @L2FTV (FNTV https://t.co/rhaCXIA0Nv) pic.twitter.com/TN0SDRb1gF
