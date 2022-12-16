Back

'Ah Girls Go Army' makes S$2.26 million, was S’pore’s highest grossing Asian film of 2022

Three other Singaporean films have also made the list.

Russell Ang | December 16, 2022, 01:01 PM

Whether you love or hate it,  you can't deny that Jack Neo's "Ah Girls Go Army" has done well in the box office, and has been raking in the big bucks.

Top-grossing Asian film of 2022

According to Shin Min Daily News, "Ah Girls Go Army" is the top-grossing Asian film of 2022 in Singapore.

Despite mixed reviews, the film has grossed over S$2.26 million at the box office as of December 2022.

"Ah Girls Go Army" opened on Feb. 1 in Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei. It broke the S$1 million mark on Feb. 3.

The first four movies in the franchise, directed by Neo, have grossed more than S$26.8 million in theatres.

Other Singaporean films

Three other Singaporean films have also made the list.

They include "Ah Girls Go Army Again", "Reunion Dinner", and "Ajoomma".

Here is the full list for reference:

  1. Ah Girls Go Army (S$2.26 million)

  2. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (S$1.59 million)

  3. Ah Girls Go Army Again (S$940,000)

  4. Reunion Dinner (S$906,000)

  5. Emergency Landing (S$765,000)

  6. Ajoomma (S$693,000)

  7. New Kung Fu Cult Master 1 (S$605,000)

  8. Confidential Assignment 2: International (S$460,000)

  9. Detective vs Sleuths (S$362,000)

  10. My Best Friend's Breakfast (S$346,000)

