Back

England, Senegal, USA & the Netherlands: 4 more teams qualify for last 16 at 2022 World Cup

Argentina, Spain, Germany and Belgium have yet to qualify.

Ruth Chai | November 30, 2022, 03:55 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Four more countries have qualified for the last 16 knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup: England, Senegal, USA and the Netherlands.

They join France, Brazil and Portugal, leaving nine more spots left.

In this unpredictable and upset-filled World Cup, it's anyone's guess which other teams will proceed further to the next round.

In the round of 16, the Netherlands will play USA on Dec. 3, and England will play Senegal on Dec. 5.

England vs Wales

England gained their spot by defeating Wales 3-0 in a emotionally charged match.

All goals were scored during the second half of the match, with Marcus Rashford scoring two at the 50th and 68th minute, and Phil Foden scoring one at the 51th minute.

This was the match that dashed Wales' World Cup dreams, as they were effectively eliminated when they lost to England.

Ecuador vs Senegal

Senegal are also through to the knockout stages for the first time since 2002 with their 2-1 win over Ecuador.

Senegal's Ismaïla Sarr scored a penalty at the 42nd minute, awarded to him after Ecuador's Piero Hincapie ran into and knocked over the midfielder.

Ecuador's Moisés Caicedo then scored the equalising goal at the 67th minute, but their celebration was subsequently dampened by Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly scoring a goal at the 70th minute.

USA vs Iran

In an "all or nothing" match -- knockout qualification for the USA and elimination for Iran -- it the North Americans who saw victory.

USA striker Christian Pulisic scored at the 38th minute, colliding hard with Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in the process.

This incapacitated him after the second half, where he was replaced by Brenden Aaronson.

Netherlands vs Qatar

On their best unbeaten run in almost a decade, the Netherlands beat Qatar 2-0 to advance to the knockouts.

Despite being the host state, Qatar have failed to impress, being the first team to have been eliminated from the World Cup, and the first-ever host nation to lose their opening match and all three group matches.

Striker Cody Gakpo scored at the 26th minute, and midfielder Frenkie De Jong scored at the 49th minute.

What's next:

The countries that have been eliminated so far are Qatar, Canada, Ecuador, Wales and Iran.

Footballing giants Argentina, Germany, Spain and Belgium have yet to qualify in this shocker of a World Cup.

Related stories

Top photos via FIFA

Corgis fly SIA business class from US to S'pore, get celebrity treatment from airport staff

Doggos travelling in style.

November 30, 2022, 03:53 PM

Woman who yelled 'kangaroo court' during Benjamin Glynn's trial slapped with 3 new charges, facing 7 in total

All of her new charges were for three respective incidents when she failed to attend to a public servant's order.

November 30, 2022, 03:34 PM

Twitter ends policy against Covid-19 misinformation with 1-sentence update

The policy has come into effect for a week already.

November 30, 2022, 02:49 PM

Pritam Singh wasn't angry at He Ting Ru's 377A speech, he just needed a toilet break, he clarified

When a man's gotta go, a man's gotta go.

November 30, 2022, 02:17 PM

PM Lee: 377A repeal & safeguarding traditional definition of marriage are 'balanced, wise steps forward'

PM Lee described it as a "major milestone for Singapore".

November 30, 2022, 12:26 PM

Melbourne-based Puzzle Coffee opens at ION Orchard with edible cups for your drinks

One more coffee option in town.

November 30, 2022, 12:10 PM

5 tips on how to save money in S'pore without feeling miserable

Don't waste money.

November 30, 2022, 11:55 AM

Qatar out of World Cup, first host country to lose all 3 group matches

Qatar is the current Asian Cup champions.

November 30, 2022, 11:49 AM

S'porean man, 37, jailed 10 years & 8 months for sexually assaulting daughter, 8, pretending she's his ex-girlfriend

He will also receive 12 strokes of the cane.

November 30, 2022, 10:57 AM

Gen Z & Millennials in S'pore aspire to retire by 58 on average: OCBC survey

Market uncertainty, inflation and rising interest rates contribute to a drop in the Financial Wellness Index.

November 30, 2022, 10:42 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.