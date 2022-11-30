England, Senegal, USA & the Netherlands: 4 more teams qualify for last 16 at 2022 World Cup

Four more countries have qualified for the last 16 knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup: England, Senegal, USA and the Netherlands.

They join France, Brazil and Portugal, leaving nine more spots left.

In this unpredictable and upset-filled World Cup, it's anyone's guess which other teams will proceed further to the next round.

In the round of 16, the Netherlands will play USA on Dec. 3, and England will play Senegal on Dec. 5.

England vs Wales

England gained their spot by defeating Wales 3-0 in a emotionally charged match.

All goals were scored during the second half of the match, with Marcus Rashford scoring two at the 50th and 68th minute, and Phil Foden scoring one at the 51th minute.

This was the match that dashed Wales' World Cup dreams, as they were effectively eliminated when they lost to England.

Ecuador vs Senegal

Senegal are also through to the knockout stages for the first time since 2002 with their 2-1 win over Ecuador.

Senegal's Ismaïla Sarr scored a penalty at the 42nd minute, awarded to him after Ecuador's Piero Hincapie ran into and knocked over the midfielder.

Ecuador's Moisés Caicedo then scored the equalising goal at the 67th minute, but their celebration was subsequently dampened by Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly scoring a goal at the 70th minute.

USA vs Iran

In an "all or nothing" match -- knockout qualification for the USA and elimination for Iran -- it the North Americans who saw victory.

USA striker Christian Pulisic scored at the 38th minute, colliding hard with Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in the process.

This incapacitated him after the second half, where he was replaced by Brenden Aaronson.

Netherlands vs Qatar

On their best unbeaten run in almost a decade, the Netherlands beat Qatar 2-0 to advance to the knockouts.

Despite being the host state, Qatar have failed to impress, being the first team to have been eliminated from the World Cup, and the first-ever host nation to lose their opening match and all three group matches.

Striker Cody Gakpo scored at the 26th minute, and midfielder Frenkie De Jong scored at the 49th minute.

What's next:

The countries that have been eliminated so far are Qatar, Canada, Ecuador, Wales and Iran.

Footballing giants Argentina, Germany, Spain and Belgium have yet to qualify in this shocker of a World Cup.

Related stories

Top photos via FIFA