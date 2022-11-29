France, Brazil & Portugal qualify for last 16 at 2022 World Cup

France, Brazil and Portugal have qualified for the last 16 knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This leaves 13 more spots up for grabs, and at this stage of an unusual World Cup, it is anyone's game.

Portugal v Uruguay

Portugal secured their spot by defeating Uruguay 2-0.

Bruno Fernandes scored Portugal's first goal in the 54th minute, and a penalty awarded in extra time sealed Portugal's victory.

Uruguay, the country that knocked Portugal out of the 2018 World Cup, must beat Ghana in the final group game on Dec. 2 if they wish to progress to the last 16.

Portugal won their opening game, beating Ghana 3-2 last week.

With their win over Uruguay, they are comfortably in the last 16.

Brazil v Switzerland

Brazil guaranteed their spot in the knock out stages when they defeated Switzerland 1-0.

A goal scored by Casemiro in the 83rd minute helped secure their win.

Switzerland still has a chance to make it into the last 16.

They are the favorites to win going into their final group match with Serbia.

The match is set on Dec. 3.

Who else could advance to the knockout stages?

With 13 more spots still available, it all comes down to the final group games.

England will likely to reach the last 16, unless they lose to Wales.

If they win, they will finish top of their group.

Iran and USA will face each other and a win for either team is need to progress to the next round.

Iran could still advance if they draw with USA, but that depends if Wales loses to England

Japan cannot afford another loss if they want to move into the next stage.

The team needs to beat Spain in their next match.

South Korea can progress but only if Ghana draws with Uruguay and they have a two-goal win over Portugal.

Argentina need to win against Poland to be sure of going through.

If the Argentinians secure only a draw, they could be overtaken by Saudi Arabia or Mexico depending on the result and goal difference.

Top photo from Twitter/FIFA World Cup