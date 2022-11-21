Qatar the 1st ever host nation to lose World Cup opening match, beaten 2-0 by Ecuador

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Monday, Nov. 21 (Singapore time) with host country Qatar going head-to-head against Ecuador in front of over 67,000 spectators at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The Qataris eventually lost 2-0 to Ecuadorans, making them the first host nation in history to lose the opening match of the World Cup.

Qatar loses 2-0 to Ecuador, becoming the first host nation ever to lose the opening match of the World Cup 😳 pic.twitter.com/XDVJIjnCTm — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 20, 2022

This was also Qatar's first time playing in the World Cup, a feat they were able to achieve by virtue of hosting the tournament.

First goal of the game was disallowed

Just under 3 minutes into the match, Ecuador bagged their first goal, courtesy of their skipper and all-time top-scorer Enner Valencia.

Ecuador's celebration, however, was short-lived when a VAR check ruled that the goal was disallowed due to an apparent offside.

About 10 minutes after the controversial decision, Ecuador was awarded a penalty after Qatari goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb took down Valencia in the box.

Valencia took the penalty himself and coolly finished from the spot, giving his side the lead.

Around the 30-minute mark, Valencia doubled his tally with a powerful header to the bottom left corner of the goal, securing the win for his country.

Ecuador is now at the top of the table in Group A with three points.

Never too early to celebrate being top of the group 🇪🇨🔝#Qatar2022 | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 20, 2022

Qatari fans left the stadium early

After Qatar conceded the two goals, displeased fans were seen gradually leaving the Al Bayt Stadium.

According to the New York Times, "thousands" of Qatari fans left the stadium after halftime and did not return to their seats.

Photos from international media reports show a large number of empty seats at the stadium as the game was still ongoing.

Empty seats tell story as Qatar World Cup party falls flat.



Long before the final whistle in the opening match where Ecuador defeated Qatar, the host nation's fans had started heading for the exitshttps://t.co/7itiliDzOa pic.twitter.com/5PvhiknyhD — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 21, 2022

Top image via FIFA World Cup/Twitter.