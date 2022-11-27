Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen quits as party chair after losses in local elections

The President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, is no longer the head of the ruling Democratic People's Party (DPP).

Resigned following DPP's huge losses

Tsai relinquished her position as DPP's leader on Nov. 26, following the party's poor performance during the recent local elections, according to BBC.

She will continue serving as Taiwan's president until 2024, however.

DPP suffered several heavy losses to its main opponent Kuomintang (KMT), a party that favours closer ties with China, but has strongly denied being pro-Beijing.

KMT secured electoral victories in Taoyuan and Taipei, as well as the two other key municipalities New Taipei City and Taichung, while DPP retains its stronghold over the municipalities of Tainan and Kaohsiung, according to South China Morning Post.

Of the 21 city and county posts up for grabs, KMT secured a total of 13, trouncing DPP, which only won five.

Tsai said she did not expect these results, adding that she will bear the responsibility for the party's poor showing by resigning as its chairwoman with immediate effect.

"We humbly accept the results and accept the Taiwanese people's decision. It's not like the DPP has never failed before. We don't have time to feel sorry. We fell, but we will stand up again," Reuters reported Tsai saying.

Meanwhile, KMT chairman Eric Chu celebrated the party's victory, using Taiwan's official name when he said: "We will insist on defending the Republic of China and protecting democracy and freedom. We will also work hard to keep regional peace."

Tsai previously resigned as party chairwoman in 2018, also over DPP losses in local elections, and took on the role again after she won the 2020 Taiwan presidential election.

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image from 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen/Facebook