fbpx

Back

Tsai Ing-wen wins 2020 Taiwan election in landslide victory, defends presidential seat

She received more votes than her 2016 election bid.

Julia Yeo | January 11, 09:13 pm

Events

Share

Taiwan’s incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen has won the 2020 Taiwan presidential election, and will serve another term.

Received more votes than the 2016 election

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), preliminary results showed that Tsai and her running mate William Lai had received over 7.93 million votes, at least 57 per cent.

Her closest challenger, Kuomintang’s (KMT) Han Kuo-yu and his running mate Simon Chang received over 5.2 million votes, or about 38.5 per cent, according to journalist Ezra Cheung.

Han said that he had called Tsai to concede the election. According to SCMP, he said:

“My personal efforts were not enough, and I let down all of your expectations. On Monday I will return to the Kaohsiung city to go back to work. I continue to carry the responsibility on my shoulders.”

Meanwhile, People First Party’s presidential candidate James Soong received over 570,000 votes, or four per cent of the vote.

Did better than her last campaign

In the 2016 presidential election, Tsai, who is Taiwan’s first female president, won by an overwhelming majority of 6,894,744 votes (56.1 per cent).

Her challenger back then, KMT candidate Eric Chu, came in second with only 3,813,365 votes (31 per cent).

Although Han put up a better performance than Chu, Tsai managed to secure more votes than she did in her previous election.

Bounced back from 2018 electoral defeat

Tsai’s comeback marks a stunning turnaround after experiencing defeats.

In 2018, Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) suffered a stunning electoral defeat in local elections, losing seven out of 13 cities and counties.

Tsai was also forced to step down as the chairwoman of the DPP, giving way to Cho Jung-tai, who is leading the party in the 2020 legislative elections held in conjunction with the presidential elections.

However, tides turned for Tsai as Chinese President Xi Jinping ramped up the unification rhetoric, urging Taiwan to reunite with mainland China in his 2019 New Year’s speech.

Tsai saw a revival in her popularity after she reiterated that Taiwan’s sovereignty will never be compromised.

Fan Shih-ping, a political science professor at Taiwan Normal University, told SCMP that Xi’s Taiwan rhetoric has helped her bounce back, as “voters admired her courage in safeguarding Taiwan’s sovereignty”.

Top image via Sam Yeh/AFP

About Julia Yeo

Julia spends too much time listening to nostalgic Maplestory BGMs on YouTube.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

ASEAN should be friendly to all major powers & maintain strict strategic neutrality: George Yeo

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

January 11, 10:12 pm

Man in Hougang allegedly peed on floor outside HDB, peeped into room of resident's daughter

The man allegedly peeped inside her house window regularly.

January 11, 09:41 pm

Sultan Qaboos of Oman, mediator of the Middle East, dies at 79

The Sultan maintained relationships with Israel, America, Iran and Saudi Arabia.

January 11, 06:17 pm

Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to HK every night to kiss sons goodnight despite working in Beijing

Cheung said that while being an actress is her profession, being a mother is her job for life.

January 11, 05:48 pm

Teenagers allegedly litter, cause ruckus & urinate in corners at Canberra

A resident claimed she had reported these problems to the town council.

January 11, 04:44 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close