Back

Titus Low out of prison, plans to prioritise firstborn & return to OnlyFans 'WITHOUT anything illegal'

Low also has an ice cream shop to run.

Mandy How | November 10, 2022, 01:33 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Titus Low has been released from prison.

The 22-year-old OnlyFans creator announced his newly regained freedom in a TikTok video on Nov. 9, 2022.

@tituslowask me anything♬ original sound - Titus Low

Low had been sentenced to three weeks' jail for breaching a police order to access his OnlyFans account. He was fined another S$3,000 for transmitting obscene materials via the platform.

In his video, Low said that his stint in prison "wasn't the best experience," adding that he is glad for it to be over and is ready to move on from this chapter of his life.

He also told followers to leave him a comment if they have any questions about his time behind bars.

Speaking with Mothership, Low gave further insight into his experience after being released: "[...] You will feel like everything is a privilege, from the showers, sun, fresh air, bed, privacy etc."

It is not something he would want to go through again, Low said.

The online creator added that he will share more in a YouTube video.

What's next?

When asked what's next, Low revealed that he is looking forward to a few things.

Among them is his upcoming baby with wife Cheryl Chin, running his ice cream parlour Only Creamery, as well as plans to return to OnlyFans.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cheryl Chin (@cherb8ar)

"My baby’s coming in March, so priorities are amongst her and incorporating new content for my socials, but I’ll be heading back on OnlyFans WITHOUT anything illegal of course, and not to forget my ice cream store as well as we just launched a new product with new flavours too!"

But he also acknowledges that life can be unpredictable: "I guess we don’t really know exactly what’s next, life changes in the most craziest ways sometimes!"

And if you're wondering why Low's hair is still intact, he explained that a short sentence of under 30 days does not require inmates to shave their heads.

Related article

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via Titus Low's Instagram page

Online Safety Bill passed in Parliament to protect S'poreans, especially the young, from harmful content online

The Bill will tackle egregious online content like those advocating suicide or self-harm, physical or sexual violence, and terrorism amongst others.

November 10, 2022, 01:30 PM

Deals from S$0.99, iPhone 14 Pro giveaway & more at Qoo10’s Monster Sale from now to Nov. 20, 2022

Who doesn’t like a good deal?

November 10, 2022, 12:00 PM

Air-Land Laser Tag, VR Drone Flying & more at S'pore Discovery Centre from Nov. 18 - 19, 2022

There’s also an after party with DJs.

November 10, 2022, 11:51 AM

S'pore police woman appears on TikTok, prompts 'Pls arrest me' comments

People just want to be arrested now.

November 10, 2022, 11:50 AM

No, we don’t split your dinner bills: Finance professionals debunk myths about accountants

Math whizzes and tax mavens they’re not.

November 10, 2022, 11:20 AM

Roving KTV booth at Kopitiam food courts lets diners sing during meal times because why not

It's in an enclosed booth so no one else loses their appetite.

November 10, 2022, 10:49 AM

SIA escorts passenger off SQ711 flight after he threatens & uses expletives on crew member

He was escorted off by security.

November 10, 2022, 10:23 AM

Man, 36, on trial in S'pore for allegedly raping, sexually abusing daughter, 12, since she was 4

He was sexually grooming her for 8 years.

November 10, 2022, 02:44 AM

JTC officer & then-supervisor each fined S$30,000 for erroneous clearing of Kranji woodland

Proper environmental studies were not done as a result of the illegal clearance.

November 10, 2022, 02:03 AM

CNA presenter Julie Yoo who fainted live on air while reporting from Egypt 'feeling better': Mediacorp

She is getting back on air tomorrow.

November 09, 2022, 11:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.