Titus Low out of prison, plans to prioritise firstborn & return to OnlyFans 'WITHOUT anything illegal'

Titus Low has been released from prison.

The 22-year-old OnlyFans creator announced his newly regained freedom in a TikTok video on Nov. 9, 2022.

Low had been sentenced to three weeks' jail for breaching a police order to access his OnlyFans account. He was fined another S$3,000 for transmitting obscene materials via the platform.

In his video, Low said that his stint in prison "wasn't the best experience," adding that he is glad for it to be over and is ready to move on from this chapter of his life.

He also told followers to leave him a comment if they have any questions about his time behind bars.

Speaking with Mothership, Low gave further insight into his experience after being released: "[...] You will feel like everything is a privilege, from the showers, sun, fresh air, bed, privacy etc."

It is not something he would want to go through again, Low said.

The online creator added that he will share more in a YouTube video.

What's next?

When asked what's next, Low revealed that he is looking forward to a few things.

Among them is his upcoming baby with wife Cheryl Chin, running his ice cream parlour Only Creamery, as well as plans to return to OnlyFans.

"My baby’s coming in March, so priorities are amongst her and incorporating new content for my socials, but I’ll be heading back on OnlyFans WITHOUT anything illegal of course, and not to forget my ice cream store as well as we just launched a new product with new flavours too!"

But he also acknowledges that life can be unpredictable: "I guess we don’t really know exactly what’s next, life changes in the most craziest ways sometimes!"

And if you're wondering why Low's hair is still intact, he explained that a short sentence of under 30 days does not require inmates to shave their heads.

Related article

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via Titus Low's Instagram page