Free Pikachu night show with Pokémon drone display at Marina Bay until Nov. 20, 2022

Pikachu weekend.

Lean Jinghui | November 19, 2022, 03:28 PM

Events

A Pikachu night show, which includes a special drone display, is set to run over the weekend.

Pokémon drone display and live performance

According to a Nov. 18 press release by The Pokémon Company, the night show will comprise a music and dance performance, featuring nine Pikachus, led by Afro Pikachu.

Via The Pokémon Company

500 drones will also take to the night sky during the show at Marina Bay, and feature many different Pokémon Characters, along with aeroplanes.

Via The Pokémon Company

Via The Pokémon Company

Via The Pokémon Company

Via The Pokémon Company

According to The Pokémon Company, the drone show first achieved massive popularity in Okinawa, Japan, and is live in Singapore for the first time.

It was specially created to celebrate Pokémon GO’s sixth anniversary.

The Pikachu night show is part of Pokémon Air Adventures, a CSR initiative by Pokémon.

The campaign was kickstarted earlier this year by a collaboration with Scoot which included the unveiling of the Pikachu-themed aircraft to Tokyo and Seoul. 

Free entry

Entry to the show is free, but will be capped based on the number of visitors. A total of up to 7,500 visitors is expected for the weekend.

The night show may also be subject to change or cancellation in the event of wet weather.

According to the latest Facebook post by Pokemon Singapore on Nov. 19, the show may indeed be cancelled or delayed due to adverse weather conditions.

Aside from the Pikachu Night Show, fans can also check out the Pokémon GO Safari Zone, which will take place this weekend at Gardens by the Bay.

Ticket holders can look forward to encountering Pokémon characters themed around Pokémon Air Adventures, such as Flying Pikachu and Lapras at the Pokémon GO Safari Zone.

The Central and South American region-specific Pokémon, Maractus, will also be present at the event, as well as Shiny Purrloin, which will make its debut in the game.

Details of Pikachu Night Show

Address: The [email protected] Bay, 11 Marina Blvd, Singapore 018940

Date: Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2022

Timing: From 7:30pm

