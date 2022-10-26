Pokémon GO Safari Zone coming to Gardens By the Bay from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20

Pokémon GO Safari Zone is returning to Singapore.

Safari Zones are usually considered places to capture rare Pokemon that might not spawn elsewhere.

Trainers can now make their way to Gardens by the Bay to be the very best that no one ever was.

Encounter rare Pokemon in the Safari Zone

Held from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, ticket holders can encounter Pikachu wearing a purple T-shirt, Flying Pikachus with balloons, as well as a bunch of Shiny pokémon, including Mudkip, Lapras and Togetic.

Here's a list of the featured Pokémon that might pop up there.

Ticket holders may even encounter Maractus, which is usually only found in certain regions, according to the Pokémon GO blog.

The luckier ones may even get to encounter Shiny Purrloin, a first in the game.

Trainers within the Safari Zone may also encounter Pikachu wearing a safari hat by completing event-themed Field Research, among other features.

You can find more information here.

Pokémon Air Adventures event

Trainers with tickets to the Pokémon GO Safari Zone event will have access to exclusive Pokémon Air Adventures gameplay.

However, those without tickets can still enjoy certain features.

For example, Mega Latias and Mega Latios will appear in Mega Raids. Team GO Rocket will also appear more frequently in balloons, and Pokémon Air Adventures stickers will be available as well. The Pokémon Air Adventures event will take place from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20 throughout Singapore. Safari Zone event information

Venue: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

Date: Nov. 18 to Nov. 20

Time: 12pm to 6pm

Tickets to the Safari Zone at Gardens by the Bay are priced at S$17 and early access tickets are priced at S$25. This is before tax and other fees are added.

Tickets are available for purchase here and you may only purchase tickets for a single day out of the three-day event.