Scoot launching Pikachu-themed aircraft to Tokyo & Seoul from Sep. 9, 2022

Pokemon fans will be thrilled about this piece of news.

Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, will be launching the Pikachu Jet with The Pokémon Company.

The Pikachu Jet is a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, with a capacity of 375 seats. It comprises 35 seats in ScootPlus and 340 economy seats.

While Scoot has not officially unveiled how the Pikachu Jet looks, some photographers managed to catch a glimpse of it.

Flights to Tokyo and Seoul

According to Scoot, flights will commence on Sep. 9, 2022, with initial routes set for Tokyo (Narita) and Seoul.

The fare prices for one-way tickets start from S$333 for a trip to Tokyo and S$231 for a trip to Seoul (inclusive of taxes).

Scoot added that flight routes will be reviewed periodically and adjusted based on customer demand.

The Pikachu Jet will also be rostered on other routes operated by the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner as part of the regular airline operations.

This means even if you may not have chosen to take the Pikachu Jet, you might eventually board one if you are lucky enough.

A new range of exclusive collectibles can be purchased during flight bookings on Scoot’s website and mobile app, and on board Scoot flights.

Top image via Sky Airlines YouTube and Scoot