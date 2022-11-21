Pakatan Harapan & Barisan Nasional agree to jointly form Perak govt in M'sia

Leaders of Malaysian coalitions, Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN), have met in Kuala Lumpur, ostensibly to discuss possible configurations for government.

PH later confirmed that they have agreed with BN to jointly form the Perak government, as reported by FMT.

The day after the night before

As Malaysians woke up on Nov. 20, they found that the election had returned a hung parliament.

There are now two major blocs in parliament, in the form of the PH and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalitions.

While PH had the largest number of votes, PN had the largest single party in the form of the Islamist PAS.

PN appeared to be moving faster, meeting with East Malaysian leaders in former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's home. News began to swirl that even its former governing partner BN had been pulled into a governing coalition.

But as evening came, BN president Zahid Hamidi refuted this, saying that BN had not decided what its next course of action was. In his statement he also warned party members against taking independent action, reminding them about the anti-party hopping law that would require them to resign from their parties and face a by-election if they did so.

On the morning of Nov. 21 it appears that BN and PH leaders are trying to work out political differences in order to meet the 2pm deadline to submit proposed prime ministers and governing coalitions to Malaysia's king.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), party leaders have met at 10am on Nov. 21 at the Seri Pacific Hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

Spotted heading into the meeting was the leader of PH Anwar Ibrahim, as well as the BN Chairman Zahid, and caretaker Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

#MalaysiaMemilih Gambar pertemuan diantara Presiden UMNO, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi dan Presiden PKR, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim serta pimpinan PH dan BN



Teka-teki siapa PM10 dan kerajaan akan dibentuk masih belum terjawab. @501Awani #PRU15 pic.twitter.com/j7cwAySN29 — Fareez Azman (@FareezAzmann) November 21, 2022

Also seen was PH component party Amanah's leader Mohamad Sabu, as well as PKR's (Anwar's party) secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Malaysian Chinese Association president Wee Ka Siong, UMNO secretary-general Ahmad Maslan, and deputy president Mohamad Hasan, also known as Tok Mak.

Leaders are now all in one room, with Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim sat down in the middle. pic.twitter.com/uMHYPDRP5j — TheVibes.com (@thevibesnews) November 21, 2022

Into the wilderness

This comes amidst rumblings of discontent amongst UMNO leaders. Hishammuddin Hussein, who is the Treasurer General of BN as well as the incumbent defence minister, has rejected cooperation with PH, and specifically Anwar and the Democratic Action Party (DAP).

The DAP is a bone of contention, with PN having also campaigned against them, calling them an "anti-Malay" force.

Hishammuddin appears to feel strongly enough about the issue that he said he is prepared to be fired from his party rather than work with PH.

There are also a chorus of BN and UMNO voices saying that that Zahid should resign, and that BN should rebuild in opposition rather than seek to form government.

Khairy Jamaluddin, the soon to be former health minister, who lost his race in Sungai Buloh, but also one of BN and UMNO's younger generation of leaders, has called on Zahid to resign immediately, according to the New Straits Times.

Another of UMNO's young leaders, Shahril Hamdan, said that BN should form the opposition given its clear loss, according to the Malay Mail.

Shahril, who resigned from his post as UMNO information chief in the wake of his own election loss, has said that BN lacked the "moral standing" to form the government, and the situation would be different if the coalition had formed agreements prior to the election. He also called on Zahid to quit.

Although prospective governments have been given a 2pm deadline to submit their prime minister candidates, it is not known when the outcome will be known for certain.

Related stories

Top image via @FareezAzmann/Twitter