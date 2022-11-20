Back

Gabungan Parti Sarawak agrees to form coalition with PN, BN & GRS, supports Muhyiddin as next M'sia PM

Latest development.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 20, 2022, 06:58 PM

Events

Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg, who is also chairman of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition in East Malaysia, announced that GPS will support a coalition with Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to form the new government.

According to Malay Mail, Johari also said that GPS supports Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin to be the next prime minister.

Johari was reported as saying that this decision was made in the interest of the people and national economy.

The coalition will have 131 seats combined.

Here's the statement by Abang Johari:

Translation:

May peace be upon you.

We have been informed that no party has obtained a simple majority to form a government following yesterday’s PRU15.

The world and the country is facing an economic crisis, and the situation is expected to become more critical next year.

In order to ensure the citizens’ wellbeing and take care of the country’s economy, a strong and stable government has to be formed immediately.

Therefore, GPS has come to a decision and the following actions in order to strengthen and stabilise the country and the citizens’ wellbeing:

1. To set up the coalition PN + BN + GPS + GRS to form the federation government that is stable and strong for the citizens based on:

a. Uphold the nobility the constitution of Malaysia, constitution of Sarawak and the rule of laws that are stated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the Report of the Inter-Governmental Committee

b. Uphold the freedom of religion rights as well as the the practices and customs of the diverse cultures in Sarawak, as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the Report of the Inter-Governmental Committee

c. Autonomy over development planning for healthcare and education

d. And other matters that are of importance to Sarawak.

Our main focus and responsibility have to be the country’s stability and the citizens’ wellbeing.

Top image via Jiwa Bakti

