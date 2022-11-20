M'sia Agong asks political leaders to state alliances & PM candidates by Nov. 21, 2pm

With Malaysia's parliament now hung, Malaysia's king, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, has ordered all political parties to keep Malaysia's parliament speaker, Azhar Azizan Harun, informed of their respective alliances to form the government.

By tomorrow, 2pm

The Agong also declared that leaders must state clearly their respective prime minister candidates.

Leaders should do so by Nov. 21, 2pm, Malay Mail reported.

“The head of the political parties and the head of the coalition of political parties will be asked by Tan Sri Yang di-Pertua Dewan Rakyat to state their respective agreements and to submit the name of a member of the Dewan Rakyat who has the trust of the majority of members, and to nominate a candidate to be the prime minister of Malaysia before 2pm on Monday, November 21, 2022," the palace comptroller Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said in a statement on Nov. 20.

The king's decision on the formation of the new government, as well as who will be appointed prime minister, will be final.

Bernama reported that the Agong reminded all "that the country needs a government that is stable and has credibility and integrity to ensure the well-being of the people and drive the national prosperity agenda".

He also called on the people to pray that the formation of the new government will be smooth.

To form the new government, any party or coalition needs to obtain a simple majority of 112 seats, out of the 222-seat Parliament.

As no one coalition has won a majority, this means that a combination of parties will have to build a majority alliance to form a government.

The general election concluded with Anwar Ibrahim's Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Muhyiddin Yassin's Perikatan Nasional (PN) having secured 81 seats and 73 seats respectively, while Barisan Nasional (BN) lagged behind with 30 seats.

The two coalitions with the largest number of seats, PH and PN, have started negotiating with other coalitions or parties, including BN.

Top photo from m_adfaris / Twitter