Mahathir loses

A loss for the 97-year-old.

Sulaiman Daud | November 20, 2022, 12:01 AM

Mahathir Mohamad, former two-time Prime Minister of Malaysia, has lost his election contest for the seat of Langkawi.

The 97-year-old garnered just under 10 per cent of the vote, Astro Awani and CNA reported around midnight on Nov. 20.

A long career

Mahathir, one of the longest-serving politicians in both world and Malaysian history, was prime minister from 1981 to 2003. Malaysian experienced rapid economic growth under his tenure, but also faced challenges like the Asian Financial Crisis of 1997.

While out of politics and parliament following his departure from the top job, Mahathir became increasingly critical of one of his successors as prime minister, Najib Razak.

He called for Najib to resign over the 1MDB financial scandal and left Umno in 2016, forming a new party, Bersatu.

Allying with former protege turned adversary Anwar Ibrahim of Pakatan Harapan (PH), Mahathir's Bersatu helped the coalition to an unprecedented victory in 2018.

Mahathir therefore became prime minister for a second time.

Fall of PH government

However, things turned sour and Mahathir fell out with the other PH leaders in early 2020.

Bersatu and defectors from PKR left the coalition, triggering the collapse of the PH government and Mahathir's resignation.

Mahathir then left Bersatu, the party he founded and led.

In late 2020, the nonagenarian announced the name of his new party, Pejuang (Fighter).

He was joined by a smattering of allies, including his son Mukhriz Mahathir.

Mahathir formed a new coalition, GTA, and launched an election campaign.

However, a third term as prime minister was a bridge too far for the grand old man of Malaysian politics.

