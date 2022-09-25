Back

Mahathir willing to be M'sia PM for 3rd time only if 'people ask for it'

But only for a year.

Fasiha Nazren | September 25, 2022, 05:45 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said that he is open to becoming the nation's prime minister for the third time, only if "the people ask for it".

This was in response to a question posed to the 97-year-old at a Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) forum held on Sep. 24, 2022.

Gerakan Tanah Air is a coalition consisting of four parties: Pejuang, Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (Iman), Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) and Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra).

Mahathir, who is the chairman of GTA, said that he would prefer if he could rest.

"Even as I am resting, I can play the role of a consultant or advisor [to the prime minister]... That I can do," he said.

Will accept if there's an insistence for it

However, he added that it would be "difficult" to just think about himself if the situation calls for it.

"If there's an insistence for it, I will have to accept it [...] But only if the people ask for it. I didn't set up Pejuang and GTA to become the prime minister, that's not my intention."

He said that he wouldn't be able to do the full term of five years, though.

The Langkawi MP said that perhaps, he could only do it for a year.

Two-time prime minister

Mahathir is the only person to have been appointed as prime minister twice in Malaysia, the MalayMail reported.

His first stint, when he was the leader of the then-ruling coalition Barisan Nasional, spanned 22 years.

Meanwhile, his second stint, when he was chairman of the Pakatan Harapan coalition, lasted less than two years when he announced his resignation in 2020.

Top image screenshot from Sinar Harian's Facebook page.

Felicia Chin & Jeffrey Xu to marry on Oct. 22, 2022

Wedding bells are ringing.

September 25, 2022, 03:47 PM

Kampong Glam festival has more than 10 food trucks, outdoor cinema & live bands until Oct. 2

Cool.

September 25, 2022, 03:23 PM

'The Crown' Season 5 to air on Netflix on Nov. 9, 2022

Showing two months after the queen's death.

September 25, 2022, 01:21 PM

Woman, 21, arrested in S'pore for involvement in 'China Official' scam, victim lost S$350,000

The victim was told she was involved in money laundering activities in China.

September 25, 2022, 12:39 PM

Founder of Michelin-starred ramen chain Tsuta dies aged 43

RIP.

September 25, 2022, 11:14 AM

6 men, aged 16 to 21, arrested for rioting sparked by 'staring incident' along Bayfront Ave

The men allegedly got into a fight with a 20-year-old man.

September 25, 2022, 10:39 AM

‘Love yourself first’: Fann Wong & Calista Cuaca share ways to handle stress & what puts them in a good mood

September 25, 2022, 09:53 AM

S'pore hawker stall sells prawn mee for S$26 in New York due to manpower, ingredients, rental costs

Single digit hawker food price is unique to Singapore and Southeast Asia.

September 25, 2022, 04:47 AM

Former S'porean lawyer caught after 15 years on the run for allegedly misappropriating S$88,000

He left Singapore in 2007.

September 24, 2022, 07:44 PM

S'pore-style hawker centre opens in New York, sells chicken rice, chili crab, laksa, kaya toast & prata

It also has a western food stall that sells western food to Westerners in a western country.

September 24, 2022, 06:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.