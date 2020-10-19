Back

Mahathir's new party nominates Mahathir as PM to 'save Malaysia'

If he wins the next election, the 95-year-old politician would be Malaysia's prime minister for the third time.

Julia Yeo | October 19, 2020, 01:25 PM

Events

OrangeTee Property Expo 2020

17 October 2020 - 18 October 2020

Virtual event

Earlier in August 2020, Malaysia's former two-time prime minister announced the name of his new political party after leaving Bersatu, which he founded in 2016 after leaving his even older party UMNO.

Mahathir's new party nominates Mahathir as next PM

On Aug. 12, Mahathir revealed in a Facebook post that the party's name is Pejuang, which translates to "Fighter" or "Warrior".

Two months later on Oct. 17, Mahathir's political secretary announced in a Facebook post that the new party has nominated Mahathir to become Malaysia's prime minister for the third time.

Screenshot via Abu Bakar Yahya Aby/FB

Translation:

As pro-tem committee members of Pejuang, we have decided unanimously to nominate Mahathir as Prime Minister to replace the current Prime Minister while waiting for the 15th general election, if the country wants to be saved.

According to Mahathir's political secretary, the decision was made by the party unanimously in order to "save the country".

On Oct. 19, he said in a second post that he was confident in Mahathir's ability to "fix the damage that has hit the country".

Translation:

If you don't recognise or know someone, don't insult them based on unverified information or sources. If we can't afford to be a leader, don't force yourself to the point that you're willing to commit slander. I'm confident and trust Mahathir's ability to fix the damage that has hit our country.

Previously, Mahathir told reporters that he would not contest the next Malaysian general election as he would be 98 years old by then, if the elections go according to schedule.

Malaysia's political situation

Muhyiddin Yassim, the current president of Bersatu, was appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Malaysia's king, as the eighth Prime Minister of Malaysia, after Mahathir resigned as the seventh prime minister in February 2020.

Muhyiddin convinced the king that he had the support of a majority of MPs in the Dewan Rakyat, Malaysia's Parliament.

On Oct. 13, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim had a meeting with the King after claiming that Muhyiddin has lost his majority in Parliament.

However, he did not reveal any specific names or parties that are supporting him.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Abu Bakar Yahya Aby, Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad/Facebook

Man's body pulled out of Marina Reservoir

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

October 19, 2020, 01:08 PM

Japan's KitKats have gotten smaller, previous size might have been 'too large' for consumers

Break.

October 19, 2020, 12:05 PM

M'sian model, 23, dies after liposuction at unlicensed beauty salon in Kuala Lumpur

Siew's brother hopes this incident will serve as a warning to all young women out there.

October 19, 2020, 11:54 AM

S$5.5 billion to be distributed among 140,000 employers to subsidise wages from June to August

Wage support.

October 19, 2020, 10:50 AM

Dyson founder reportedly selling S$74m Tanjong Pagar super penthouse at a S$12m loss

The Dysons also have a bungalow at Cluny Road.

October 19, 2020, 10:35 AM

Malaysia hits new record high with 871 new Covid-19 daily cases, 7 more deaths

Resurgence.

October 19, 2020, 04:08 AM

Glass with hot Milo suddenly shatters in front of 5-year-old child while he's stirring it

Unexpected.

October 18, 2020, 11:40 PM

Shi Li Fang Hot Pot offering all-day S$9.90 Set Meals at all S'pore outlets

Worth it.

October 18, 2020, 11:24 PM

Covid-19: 4 new locations visited by confirmed cases, including Parkway Parade & NEX

Two new locally transmitted cases.

October 18, 2020, 11:08 PM

NUS Tembusu College lecturer fired after complaints he had 'behaved inappropriately'

An internal investigation was carried out and Fernando’s conduct was found to have fallen short of the standards of professionalism that the University expects of a teaching staff.

October 18, 2020, 09:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.