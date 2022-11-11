Woman, 52, charged for shouting 'kangaroo court' in Benjamin Glynn's trial & spitting at police officer

The 52-year-old woman, Lee Hui Yin, who shouted "kangaroo court" during anti-masker Benjamin Glynn's trial was charged on Nov. 11, 2022.

A police news release on Nov. 11 stated that she was to be charged with disorderly behaviour during a court hearing and using insulting words towards a public servant.

Background

On Aug. 18, 2021, Lee attended the trial involving British expatriate Benjamin Glynn.

Glynn broke Covid-19 regulations by not wearing a mask on an MRT train and outside the State Courts , claiming that the law had "no effect" on him as he was a " sovereign , living man".

During the hearing, the District Judge told her to wear her mask properly as it had fallen askew.

Lee responded to the District Judge by shouting "This is [a] ridiculous kangaroo court" and "if the kangaroo court requires me to wear a mask".

The term "kangaroo court" refers to an unofficial court where people are found guilty of offences, especially without sound evidence.

Lee asserted that this was "not about a mask" but" about control" and also shouted, "You don't tell me what to do, I'm a living breathing woman. Shut up! I do not respect the judge."

When asked to step out and leave the courtroom, Lee refused, resisting attempts by the police to escort her out.

This resulted in court proceedings being temporarily put on hold while she was removed from the court.

Glynn was sentenced to six weeks' jail before he was deported back to England. He is barred from entering Singapore.

Appeared in court on Nov. 11

Lee appeared in court on Nov. 11, 2022.

She was remanded at Central Police Divisional Headquarters at Police Cantonment Complex and attended court via video link.

Lee had on a white polo t-shirt with rolled sleeves and wore a blue surgical mask that was askew and fell below her nose.

She appeared a bit disoriented, slumping over to lean on a nearby object several times during the hearing.

Lee was charged with failure to comply with public servants' order and criminal force in relation to public officers, and the charges were read to her in English.

Alleged that police dragged her out of her home

When asked by the judge if she intends to plead guilty or claim trial, Lee said: "I do not understand, I do not consent."

She continues speaking, becoming increasingly agitated while saying that the police cannot judge her, and that only the judge can judge her.

She subsequently apologised to the judge, saying that she was "sorry for being so angry".

"The police trespassed into my home, I was dragged out of my house, I have injuries on my arms and legs," claimed Lee, who proceeded to point at a white bandage around her wrist and other areas where she was supposedly wounded.

She also claimed that the police officers had pressed her in the region around her chest.

In response to her claims, Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En said a warrant was issued for her arrest.

It was issued after Lee failed to turn up in court on Sep. 15 to be charged.

Chong added that the police did not trespass or use excessive force during the arrest.

He noted that Lee had resisted the officer's arrest, saying "Lee resisted arrest and then spat at police officers, so necessary force had to be used."

Lee continued speaking unintelligibly in the background as Chong was speaking.

History of mental illness

Lee insisted that she was a "living breathing woman and not a straw man that the corporation Temasek Singapore [...] wants people to believe", saying "all this vaccinations and mask, do you know what you're injecting to your body".

Chong sought to have Lee further remanded for psychiatric observation at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), noting that she has a history of mental illness.

The judge dismissed the request, saying there was no basis for psychiatric observation.

He added that Lee is assessed to be stable and unlikely to relapse, based on the previous psychiatric report submitted by Chong.

The judge suggested granting Lee bail and asked Chong if there were any objections.

During this time, Lee requested to speak, saying that that she had a panic attack the day before on Nov. 10, 2022, before the judge interjected, saying that he and the prosecution was in the midst of discussing her bail.

Bail granted, next hearing is Dec. 14, 2022

Lee was subsequently granted bail set at S$10,000.

As the hearing drew to a close, the judge addressed Lee's requests to speak.

He said: "Can I ask what do you want to speak about because I'm not dealing with the substance of your complaints right now and if [that] is [what you want to talk about], I can't allow it."

In reply, Lee repeated that she did not understand or gave consent, before adding: "God will not judge men, only men judge men because they want power and control."

"Look at me, I look like I was fighting with a gangster, 369 or 698," said Lee, who repeated that she had a panic attack the day before and added that she went to IMH to collect her medication.

She will appear in court for her pre-trial conference on Dec. 14, 2022.

The offence of using insulting words towards a public servant carries a jail term term of up to two years, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

The offence of disorderly behaviour carries a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to S$2,000, or both.

Lee is also being investigated for offences of failing to attend in obedience to order from public servants, as well as offences involving the use of criminal force against police officers.

